ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Johnny Depp teams up with legendary guitarist Jeff Beck for full-length album featuring covers of classic artists as well as two new originals

By Kevin Kayhart For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

With his massive victory in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber behind him, Johnny Depp can now direct his focus on his art and career.

And just this week Depp confirmed he has teamed up with legendary guitarist Jeff Beck to record a new studio album that's set to drop in July.

The 13-track collection includes two new Depp originals and an eclectic mix of cover songs ranging from such iconic artists as the Beach Boys, Marvin Gaye and John Lennon to alternative rockers such as Killing Joke and The Velvet Underground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pTKKk_0g6Arr2E00
Collaboration: Johnny Depp, 59, teamed up with legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, 77, for an upcoming studio album titled '18'

The upcoming album, which is slated to be released July 15, is titled 18.

'When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity. We would joke about how we felt 18 again so that just became the album title too,' Beck, 77, said in a statement about the album, as reported by Billboard.

In keeping with their fond teenage memories that were sparked by the music, the two artists decided to use an illustration of themselves as 18-year-olds, drawn by Beck's wife Sandra, for the album cover.

For Depp, 59, who grew up listening to Beck's music, the collaboration is something of a dream come true.

'It's an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother,' Depp added in their statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N4nAN_0g6Arr2E00
Story behind the title: The upcoming studio album was titled '18' when Beck and Depp realized that their collaboration made them feel like they were 18 again

The duo first met in 2016, and quickly bonded over conversations about guitars and cars, all while trying to make each other laugh.

Over the years Beck began to appreciate Depp's songwriting abilities, which led to the former Yardbirds guitarist to play on a song, Welcome To Bushwacker, that appeared on the Hollywood Vampires' album Rise (2019). Depp co-founded the supergroup in 2012 along with Alice Cooper and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry.

Seeing Depp's musical talent up-close and sensing their chemistry was undeniable, it was Beck who suggested they record songs that would eventually make up '18'.

While in the recording studio, Beck says they challenged each other, in part, by picking certain songs to cover for the album.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42H5PT_0g6Arr2E00
The album: The 13 -track album consists of two new Depp originals and cover songs written by such artists as the Beach Boys, Marvin Gaye, John Lennon, The Everly Brothers, Killing Joke and The Velvet Underground

'I haven't had another creative partner like him for ages,' Beck confessed, adding, 'He was a major force on this record. I just hope people will take him seriously as a musician because it's a hard thing for some people to accept that Johnny Depp can sing rock and roll.'

Beck also offered high praise for one of the Depp originals - This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr - that made the cut to be on the album.

'I was blown away by it,' the Jeff Beck Group star revealed. 'That song is one of the reasons I asked him to make an album with me.'

Depp's abilities as a musician can be heard on such covers as Caroline, No by the Beach Boys, Marvin Gaye's Ooo Baby Baby, Venus In Furs from The Velvet Underground and Killing Joke's Death And Resurrection Show.

The Beck-Depp album '18' will be released digitally and on CD on July 15, and then be followed up by a vinyl edition on September 30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z8oDJ_0g6Arr2E00
Coming: The Beck-Depp album '18' will be released digitally and on CD on July 15, and will be followed up by a vinyl edition on September 30

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

1972’s Best Rock Albums

Our list of 1972's Best Rock Albums illustrates just how fickle fates often are. Some bands were in ascension, while others found themselves at the end of stirring runs. Some were experiencing career pinnacles, even as others completely fell apart. Yet, over the course of a strikingly diverse 12-month period, each somehow hit upon just the right mixture of creativity, gumption and timing.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Tom Cruise 'splits from girlfriend Hayley Atwell' weeks after she supported him at Top Gun: Maverick premiere as they decide they're 'better as friends'

Tom Cruise has reportedly split from his girlfriend Hayley Atwell for the second time. The Top Gun: Maverick star, 59, and his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star, 40, have parted ways after recently reconciling following their first split in September of 2021, according to The Sun. A source told the publication,...
CELEBRITIES
Kerrang

Demi Lovato drops Hole-esque single Skin Of My Teeth

Demi Lovato has unleashed their new Hole-esque single Skin Of My Teeth. Taken from upcoming eighth album HOLY FVCK, the song has a Celebrity Skin feel as the singer admits in the opening verse: 'Demi leaves rehab again / When is this shit gonna end? / Sounds like the voice in my head / I can't believe I'm not dead.' It's also got an accompanying video, directed by Nick Harwood, which shows Demi triumphantly overcoming their demons.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Beck
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Hedy Lamarr
Person
Marvin Gaye
Person
John Lennon
The FADER

Saucy Santana and Latto make for a juicy double act on “Booty”

Saucy Santana has shared his latest single, an ass-shaking collaboration with Latto titled "Booty." The track has been teased across social media in the past few weeks with fans speculating that the track sampled Beyoncé's "Crazy In Love" and that Saucy, therefore, had the Bey seal of approval. The reality is a little different but essentially the same, "Booty" and "Crazy In Love" both pull from the same source; the Chi-Lites's 1970 song "Are You My Woman (Tell Me So)." Check out the song below.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Tara Reid, 46, cuts a stylish figure in a pink cut-out midi dress as she hits the star-studded red carpet for a swanky make-up launch in West Hollywood

Tara Reid turned heads on Friday as she hit the red carpet for the launch of Derek Fabulous' make-up collaboration with Face Stockholm. The actress, 46, looked gorgeous as she donned a stylish pink ensemble at the swanky West Hollywood event. The blush bustier bodice with an asymmetrical hem offered...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Daily Mail

'There's no age limit for rock 'n roll!' Retired engineer, 67, who brought The Killers' gig grinding to a halt by CROWD-SURFING before toppling to the ground by the stage says he's 'feeling fine' despite 'a few aches'

A 67-year-old pensioner who hit his head after being accidentally dropped while crowd surfing at a rock concert by The Killers has said he is 'feeling fine' despite 'a few aches'. Doug James, from Sale, Greater Manchester, was at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground for The Killers' gig with...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Album Cover#Guitarist#The Velvet Underground
Daily Mail

The real power behind the King: In an exclusive interview with YOU, Elvis Presley's former girlfriend reveals who the singer's true guiding light was (and it wasn't Colonel Tom Parker!)

Several years after the death of Elvis Presley's mother Gladys, his ex-girlfriend Barbara Hearn was invited to spend the evening with him at his Memphis mansion Graceland. They had become an item just as his fame started to skyrocket in 1956, when she was 19 and he was 21, and the relationship lasted about a year.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

404K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy