Ari Lennox and Married At First Sight star Keith Manley II end their relationship... after recently posting loved up photos

By Jacqueline Lindenberg For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

American singer Ari Lennox and Keith Manley II, both 31, have decided to call it quits on their budding relationship.

A source confirmed the sudden breakup between the singer and reality star to People, not long after the two seemed so in love in recent photos.

Lennox is currently nominated for a total of four BET Awards, while Manley is focused on his own career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dI3Ja_0g6Arq9V00
Quick romance: Ari Lennox and Keith Manley II were seen in a photo doing a cute pose before news of their breakup

The news comes as a bit of shock since last week, Lennox posted a few pictures on her Instagram story to show off their growing romance.

One photo showed Lennox with her leg laying on top of Manley's as they did a cute pose on a couch. The singer wore a short sleeved Nirvana t-shirt and shorts, while her then boyfriend also kept it casual with a t-shirt.

The couple were also in San Diego to attend a wedding, and they captured a few cute snaps while they were there.

In one photo, Lennox can be seen resting her head on Manley's as they sit closely together. Another picture showed the couple holding each other's hands in a loving and romantic gesture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SxiU3_0g6Arq9V00
The end of a romance: The couple took a loving snap where they were close and cuddling in the reflection of a restaurant mirror
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fm29N_0g6Arq9V00
Romantic gesture: The two captured a photo of their hands entangled which was shared on Lennox's Instagram

However, a source informed People that the pair indeed did choose to go separate ways, but that Lennox is in, 'good spirits.'

The Pressure singer is putting her full attention on creating her new album. The star was the first person signed to J. Cole's record label, called Dreamville Records.

The 31-year-old has four BET nominations, just under Doja Cat. Lennox's nominations include a BET award for Best Song of the Year and Best Video of the Year.

She recently had the opportunity to showcase her talent and performed on the 2022 Coachella stage in Indio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o9c3f_0g6Arq9V00
Moving on: The singer was seen performing on the 2022 Coachella stage, and is currently nominated four a total of four BET Awards 

Manley gained notable attention when he appeared on season nine of Married At First Sight.

In an interview with Madamenoire, Manley stated that he learned a lot about relationships from being on the show, like the importance of communication and transparency.

'It's something I've tried to work on and I thought I was pretty good at it. But there is definitely room to grow in that area.'

The star wrote a book titled, Life Is Just...:A Walk Within, which details some of his life experiences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CVKqk_0g6Arq9V00
Staying in 'good spirits': The Pressure singer has put her full attention on creating and finishing a new album

In an interview with Essence, Ari opened up and talked about her long road to fame.

The Up Late singer went to California a couple times, trying to pursue a music career. However, it wasn't easy and she, 'wound up homeless for a couple of days and then I was just like, 'Girl, bye, stop being dramatic.'

Although Lennox did leave California and moved back to the east coast, that was only the beginning of her success.

Daily Mail

Married At First Sight 'twin bride' Sharon Marsh announces she's pregnant with her first child... before sharing whether she's having a boy or girl at gender reveal party

Married At First Sight bride Sharon Marsh is preparing to welcome her first child with longtime boyfriend Hal. And the couple hosted a gender reveal party on Sunday to announce whether they are having a son or daughter. Uploading a clip to her Instagram account, Sharon, 35, who was 'married'...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

The real power behind the King: In an exclusive interview with YOU, Elvis Presley's former girlfriend reveals who the singer's true guiding light was (and it wasn't Colonel Tom Parker!)

Several years after the death of Elvis Presley's mother Gladys, his ex-girlfriend Barbara Hearn was invited to spend the evening with him at his Memphis mansion Graceland. They had become an item just as his fame started to skyrocket in 1956, when she was 19 and he was 21, and the relationship lasted about a year.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Top chef and founder of iconic Sydney fusion burger chain mysteriously dies at the age of 38 - two years after assaulting his girlfriend in a jealous rage: 'Words can barely express our grief'

A Sydney chef who has worked in Michelin star restaurants throughout the United Kingdom and Canada has died. Kerby Craig unexpectedly died on June 9, just days before the 10 year anniversary of launching his Japanese fusion burger chain, Ume. 'Words can barely express our grief,' a tribute posted to...
RESTAURANTS
