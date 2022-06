You can live in a piece of history in this 132-year-old condo in downtown Grand Junction, The condo has two bedrooms, three bathrooms and is over 2,000 square feet. The condo was built in 1890 and is in the heart of downtown Grand Junction on the corner of 4th and Main. No more looking for parking during events like Market on Main, Weird Al at the Avalon, or the Parade of Lights, this rental comes with a garage.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO