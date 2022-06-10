Norman Francis Curran, 95

Mae Frances Dawson Edwards Self was born in Plant City, Florida on December 4, 1945 to Benjamin and Frances Dawson. She grew up in Lakeland, Florida and graduated from Kathleen High School class of 1964. She worked at People’s Bank Cafeteria for many years and always had a heart for serving others. She was most full of joy when she could smell the roses and enjoy all the birds that visited her bird bath, but most of all she loved her family and always encouraged them to do right and stay close to JESUS. Mae was a member of Kathleen Baptist Church and had a strong faith in her Lord!

13 HOURS AGO