Sterling, CO

Arrest follows standoff with armed Sterling man Sunday

By Sterling Journal-Advocate
Sterling Journal-Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn hourslong standoff with an armed man inside his Sterling apartment resulted in an arrest with no injuries Sunday. According to a release issued Thursday by the Sterling Police Department, officers were called to an apartment in the 800 block of Park Street a little before 12:30 p.m. Sunday after a...

1310kfka.com

Traffic stop turns into major drug bust in Larimer County

A traffic stop turns into a drug bust. Larimer County deputies pulled over Leonel Perera-Delacruz Friday for weaving in and out of traffic; a police K9 then smelled drugs. Deputies sayid a search of the vehicle turned up cocaine. Next, detectives with the Northern Colorado Drug Taskforce searched Perera-Delacruz’s home on the 1800 block of North Whitcomb Avenue in Fort Collins and said they found more than 7 lbs. of cocaine with an estimated street value of $250,000. Perera-Delacruz faces charges of possession with intent to distribute.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Two separate crashes in Fort Collins leave 1 dead, several hurt

A pair of crashes keep Fort Collins police busy over the weekend. The first happened Saturday afternoon when officers say two vehicles and a motorcycle collided at West Suniga Road and North College Avenue. Two people were hospitalized, the driver of one of the other vehicles and the motorcyclist who suffered serious injuries.
FORT COLLINS, CO
1310kfka.com

Police look for suspect who stabbed couple in downtown Greeley

Greeley police are looking for a man who they said stabbed two people downtown last week. Police said 27-year-old Luis Mendez-Mayorga cat-called a 20-year-old woman in Lincoln Park Wednesday night, and the man she was with tried to intervene to stop the harassment. Police said Mendez-Mayorga pulled out a knife and stabbed them both. Both suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. The Greeley Tribune reports Mendez-Mayorga is wanted on assault and felony menacing counts. If you see him, you should call 911. Police warn he’s considered armed and dangerous.
GREELEY, CO
Panhandle Post

Sidney Man dies in Morrill County Crash Saturday

Morrill County law enforcement and the Nebraska State Patrol are continuing to investigate a 2 car crash that claimed the life of a Sidney man Saturday. According to Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas, the accident ocurred at approximately 4:20 pm MT Saturday just west of Bridgeport . A Dodge Caravan, driven by 65 year old Dusty Trembly of Sidney, was attempting to turn east on Highway 26 from a historical marker pull off near Bridgeport, when the van collided with a westbound Dodge Dakota pickup. Trembly was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the pickup as transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the van was also transported with minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
MORRILL COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fatal accident near Bridgeport involves Sidney man

BRIDGEPORT - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality accident involving a Sidney man near Bridgeport on Saturday afternoon. State Patrol Spokesman Cody Thomas says Dusty Trembly, 65, was attempting to turn his Dodge Caravan east onto Highway 26 from a historical marker pull-off when the van he was driving collided with a westbound Dodge Dakota pickup at 4:20 p.m.
BRIDGEPORT, NE
The Denver Gazette

Father accidentally shoots son in Windsor

An 8-year-old boy was accidentally shot Friday night in Windsor by his father, according to the Windsor Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Indian Trail Drive just before 8:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting involving a child. The child was found on scene and transported...
WINDSOR, CO
1310kfka.com

Man dead, cow euthanized in head-on crash in Weld County

A man was killed in a crash in Weld County Tuesday. Police were called to U.S. 34 near Weld County Road 89 and the Morgan County line. There, police said a 27-year-old Greeley man behind the wheel of a semi-truck hauling a trailer full of cattle swerved to avoid a slowing of traffic and hit a pick-up truck head-on, according to a report in the Greeley Trbune. The 32-year-old from Calhan behind the wheel of the pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greeley driver suffered only minor injuries. One cow had to be euthanized because of injuries suffered in the collision. It’s unclear whether the driver will face charges. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Leiyla Cepeda, 18, Charged With Killing Her Newborn Daughter In Weld County

NUNN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County District Attorney’s Office says it charged an 18-year-old mother for allegedly killing her newborn baby. Authorities arrested Leiyla Cepeda, of Texas, on Friday. Cepeda was 17 years old at the time of the alleged murder, however the district attorney’s office says she is being charged as an adult. She turned 18 on the day she was arrested. Police officers responded to a home on Lincoln Avenue in Nunn in the early morning hours on June 8 after a female infant’s body was found. A female in the house called 911, and Cepeda told paramedics she wasn’t feeling well and had not told her family she was pregnant, according to an arrest affidavit. She delivered the child that morning. The female who called police cleaned up the blood and other evidence, police say. Police say the baby had stab wounds to her body. Cepeda is in custody at a local hospital. She faces two counts of first degree murder.
WELD COUNTY, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Semi trailer fire closes Interstate 80 Saturday evening

LODGEPOLE - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed from Sidney to Lodgepole Saturday evening because of a fire in the rear of a semi trailer. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the fire started because of a mechanical failure. The semi-tractor driver noticed the flames, pulled over to the shoulder of the road near Lodgepole and attempted putting it out with a fire extinguisher.
LODGEPOLE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

A trespassing complaint in Mitchell led to an arrest on more than one offense

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scotts Bluff County Sherriff’s Department arrived in rural Mitchell in regards to a trespassing complaint after a local farmer reported seeing individuals at a residence that has been vacant for years. When officers went inside the abandoned home they found 40-year-old Robert Larsen and his...
MITCHELL, NE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

The Cheyenne Police Department talk about preparing for the unthinkable

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As mass shootings splash across headlines nationally, the Cheyenne Police Department wants to ensure their training is up to date to keep the community safe. Cheyenne has been training in active shooter responses since the Columbine shootings in 1999. They have 4 instructors and...
actionnews5.com

18-year-old mother charged with killing newborn in Colorado

NUNN, Colo. (AP) - A Texas 18-year-old was charged with first-degree murder Friday in the stabbing of her baby after giving birth on her own while visiting Colorado with family. Court documents say Leiyla Cepeda told an investigator the baby was quiet and not moving and did not seem to...
NUNN, CO
1310kfka.com

1 dead, 3 hurt in I-25 crash

One person was killed and three others were hurt in single-vehicle crash. The Colorado State Patrol was called to I-25 just south of the Wyoming state line early Wednesday morning. There, they said an SUV drifted off the side of the interstate, struck a guardrail, and traveled off the highway before going airborne and striking an embankment. A 32-year-old man from Cheyenne was pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman also from Cheyenne suffered life-threatening injuries and were hospitalized. The driver was also hospitalized in serious condition. The Greeley Tribune reports troopers suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. For more details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
CHEYENNE, WY

