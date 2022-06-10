ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Families of missing persons from Mankato voice concerns about police inaction

KEYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning we’re seeing some scattered showers around the area, but these...

www.keyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Mankato Police ask for help in identifying racing drivers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety asks for the public’s help in finding the drivers of two vehicles suspected to be part of an apparent street race that lead to a crash leaving another driver with severe injuries. Photos taken from the city’s surveillance footage shows two vehicles...
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Deaths of two teens in Steele County ruled a murder/suicide

MEDFORD, Minn. – Two deaths in Steele County have been ruled a murder/suicide. The Steele County Sheriff’s Office says Chandra Pelch, 18, and Jerome Caldwell, 19, were found dead on June 3 in Medford. Autopsy results have now confirmed that Pelch died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest and Caldwell suffered a non-fatal gunshot to the chest and a fatal gunshot to the head.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Warrant issued for Christmas Eve burglary suspect

(ABC 6 News) - Dodge County has issued a warrant for Joseph William Ubl, the Faribault man arrested in connection with a West Concord burglary on Christmas eve. Ubl was arrested in January, following a social media-aided hunt for suspects in the theft. He is accused of felony second-degree burglary...
DODGE COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Mankato#Police
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Gravely Injured In Crash In Oakdale

OAKDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Oakdale Saturday night. It happened around 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 120 and Stillwater Boulevard. The Minnesota State Patrol said a 38-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet Suburban turned in front of a motorcycle. (credit: MnDOT) The motorcyclist — identified as 52-year-old Robert Hayes from St. Paul — was not wearing a helmet, the state patrol said. The driver of the Suburban was not injured.
OAKDALE, MN
KEYC

95-year-old woman continues to play music on a new church organ

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 95-year-old Evelyn Rudenick has a soul that guides her through melodies and a power to play music as if it were a universal language, which is why she continues to play for her church at her age. “I’m getting too old to play now, but I...
CBS Minnesota

Plymouth Police Investigate Deadly Gas Station Shooting

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Plymouth are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday evening at a gas station. Officers were called to the business on the 9600 block of 36th Avenue North at about 8:25 p.m. on a report of a shooting. BREAKING: Police in Plymouth are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station on 36th Ave N. just off of Highway 169. A male victim died after being taken to a local hospital. No word on any arrests at this point. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/wzYbMqH51x — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) June 10, 2022 They arrived to find a “male with a gunshot wound.” The victim later died at an area hospital. On Friday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 28-year-old Marlon Pompey, of Maple Grove. Police are asking for anyone with information on this homicide to call 763-509-5177.
PLYMOUTH, MN
kduz.com

Hutchinson Officer Injured Tangling with Uncooperative Suspect

A Hutchinson police officer was injured after fighting with an uncooperative Hutchinson man Tuesday. At just after 11:30am, Hutchinson Police responded to a report of a suspicious person who was reported to be screaming outside in the 900 Block of Jefferson Street Southeast. Officers made contact with the man, who...
HUTCHINSON, MN
KARE 11

2 dead in Coon Rapids crash involving motorcycle and car

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — The Anoka County Sheriff's Office has identified the motorcyclist and motorist killed in a crash in Coon Rapids on June 7, 2022. Authorities say the man driving the motorcycle was Joseph Daniel Heim, age 37, of Ham Lake. The man driving the vehicle was Nicholas...
COON RAPIDS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Man killed in farm accident in Redwood County

A man was killed in a farm accident Thursday in Redwood County. The incident happened just after 2 p.m. near Sundown Township, between Clements and Sanborn. The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says the man was run over by a tractor. He was alive with critical injuries when first responders arrived but later died of his injuries.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

2 men killed in Coon Rapids apartment shooting are identified

Authorities have identified the two men killed by gunfire in an apparent confrontation inside a Coon Rapids apartment building on Monday. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office identified the two victims Wednesday as 23-year-old Sherman Lashawn Antonio Frazier, of Coon Rapids, and 21-year-old Elijah James Stangler, of Anoka. A third man,...
myklgr.com

Redwood County Man dies in farm accident Thursday afternoon

A Redwood County man died in a farm accident Thursday afternoon. At 5:34 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office sent out a release stating an adult male has died in a farm accident near Sundown Township, between Clements and Sanborn. According to Sheriff’s Department, at...
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

School Resource Officers Recover ‘Weapon’ at Osseo High School

Quick thinking by school resource officers may have prevented a tragedy from occurring at Osseo Senior High School on Thursday, police said. According to Maple Grove police, the lead investigating agency, a male student brought a weapon to the high school. Officials would not specify which type of weapon. Officers...
OSSEO, MN
KIMT

Mower County meth sale sends Freeborn County man to prison

AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling meth to a confidential informant is sending a Freeborn County man to prison. Derek Lee Olson, 33 of Hartland, pleaded guilty to third-degree sale of drugs and was sentenced Friday to three years and nine months behind bars, with credit for 58 days already served.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy