ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Fox News reacts to Jan 6 hearing by airing Tucker Carlson calling it ‘deranged’

By Richard Hall
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cRm9E_0g6ApCMD00

Tucker Carlson began his show on Thursday evening by lashing out at the January 6 committee as it began its first prime time public hearing into the Capitol attack.

“It tells you a lot about the priorities of our ruling class that the rest of us are getting yet another lecture about January 6 tonight – from our moral inferiors, no less,” he said at the opening of his Fox News show, which began at the same time as the hearing.

“They are lying and we are not going to help them do it," he added.

Fox News, the nation’s top cable news channel, announced prior to the hearings that it would not broadcast them live, as every other major network planned to do, but would cover it as “as news warrants.” The network carried coverage on Fox Business Network and was streaming the proceedings online.

The House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection and Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election promised never-before-seen video and a mass of other evidence in its public hearings.

Mr Carlson, who has repeatedly played down the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, referred to the events of that day as a “forgettably minor” outbreak of violence.

He then made reference to gas prices and inflation, and claimed: “This country has never been closer in its history to a nuclear war.”

“The whole thing is insulting, in fact, it’s deranged,” he added.

Mr Carlson’s Fox News colleague Sean Hannity, whose onwn show follows Mr Carlson’s, called the committee hearings “the dullest, the most boring, there’s absolutely nothing new, multi-hour Democratic fund-raiser masquerading as a January 6 hearing.”

Comments / 69

Truthorconsequences
3d ago

He called us Moral inferiors. That is the most gall I've ever heard come out of his Mouth yet. YOU KNOW THAT THEY ALL ARE WATCHING IT ON VIDEO AS WE POST. They will start working on damage control from now on. This will be interesting to see how they attempt to outrun and out maneuver the truth.

Reply(7)
26
Jerry Pittman
3d ago

No Tucker was probably just talking to himself looking in the mirror again!!! THAT'S ALL !!!! lololol Your tears are PRICELESS 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply
13
Dallas
3d ago

FOX will not air the hearings because they don’t want their simple minded viewers to know the truth.

Reply(5)
35
Related
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Furious Over Jan. 6 Hearings on ‘The View’: “I Am So Angry Again”

Ana Navarro got heated on Friday’s episode of The View, reigniting her anger over the Jan. 6 insurrection during a conversation about the ongoing hearings. As the country tunes in to the prime-time committee hearing, which kicked off yesterday (June 9), Navarro said she is once again feeling upset about what took place that day last winter. “History will not whitewash or erase what happened on Jan. 6. Donald Trump, no matter how much people try to change the narrative, is going to go down in the annals of American history with the names of Benedict Arnold and Richard Nixon. He...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Donald Trump
IndieWire

Fox News Didn’t Air the Jan. 6 Hearing and It Got Clobbered by MSNBC

Click here to read the full article. Fox News Channel elected to not air Thursday’s January 6 hearing live last night, which took place in primetime from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET. While the cable news network topped CNN’s carriage of the congressional hearing in total viewers, it did not come close to MSNBC’s massive tally. MSNBC averaged a whopping (for them) 4.161 million total viewers, trouncing both Fox News (2.957 million total viewers) and CNN (2.617 total viewers) million. CNN finished way ahead in the key news demographic of adults 25-54, however, with 709,000 viewers from that age range...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#News Channel#Fox Business Network#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Trump news - live: Jan 6 committee evidence leaks as Hillary Clinton attacks ‘seditious’ Fox News

Hillary Clinton has laid into Fox News for its decision not to broadcast the 6 January select committee’s upcoming hearings, tweeting that “Fox News won't air the January 6 hearings because they prefer their sedition made fresh on-site”.The channel has decided to not air the 6 January public hearings live and instead show only “as news warrants” during its prime time show, with full coverage relegated to its less-viewed sister channel Fox Business. This will make Fox News the only major news network in the US to not carry this Thursday’s hearing live. Fox News will, however, offer live...
POTUS
Daily Mail

CBS Evening News host Norah O'Donnell saw her pay 'slashed in half to $3.8M' in latest contract after execs 'tried to lowball her so she'd quit'

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell has reportedly seen her pay package slashed by more than half amid cost-cutting at the ratings-bedeviled network. In April, following reports that she could be replaced, O'Donnell re-signed with CBS News for $3.8 million a year, down from her previous $8 million package, sources told the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Seth Meyers: Fox News Channel Won’t Air Jan 6 Hearings Because it ‘Constantly Says the Opposite’ of What They’ll Reveal (Video)

Seth Meyers is not at all surprised that Fox News won’t be broadcasting the January 6 select committee hearings live in primetime this week. On Monday, it was reported that Fox would be the only major network not carrying the hearings live in full, opting instead to keep their primetime lineup of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham intact and breaking away to cover the hearings “as news warrants.”
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Tucker Carlson Tries, and Fails, to Distance Himself From Buffalo Shooter’s Manifesto

Click here to read the full article. Tucker Carlson has long promoted the idea of the “great replacement,” a racist conspiracy theory holding that white people are being systematically replaced by immigrants. The theory was present throughout the 180-page manifesto of the teenager who killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday, leading to renewed scrutiny of the mega-popular Fox News host. Carlson addressed that scrutiny on Monday night, essentially arguing that anyone espousing white supremacist views should be able to do so without fear of criticism. “Because a mentally ill teenager murdered strangers, you cannot be allowed to express...
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Hillary Clinton launches damning attack on Fox News over refusal to show Jan 6 hearings

Hillary Clinton launched a damning attack on Fox News over the network’s refusal to show the 6 January hearings. Fox News announced on Monday that they won’t carry the hearings live on Thursday, but will instead “cover the hearings as news warrants”. “Fox News won’t air the January 6 hearings because they prefer their sedition made fresh on-site,” Ms Clinton, a former secretary of state, New York senator, and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, tweeted on Tuesday morning. The network said on Monday that chief legal correspondent Shannon Bream will host a two-hour programme on the initial hearing on Thursday...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

694K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy