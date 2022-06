David Allen Lacy, 70 of Dresden, died Friday afternoon, June 10, 2022 at The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. Born May 28, 1952 in Zanesville, he was the son of June (Smith) Lacy of Dresden and the late Robert Lacy. He was a 1970 graduate of Tri-Valley High School and volunteered on the Dresden Fire Department since 1968. Dave worked for Tri-Valley Local Schools in the maintenance department right out of school until 1973 and the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office as a detective and road deputy from January 1973 to December 1980. He retired after 31 years of service from the Zanesville Fire Department where he served as Assistant Chief in 1991 and Fire Chief from 2003 to 2011. Dave was the Past President of the Ohio Fire Chiefs Association and owner of the Scottie’s Den in Dresden.

DRESDEN, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO