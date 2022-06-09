ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who will challenge John McCann for Chula Vista mayoral seat in November?

By Tammy Murga
By Tammy Murga
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Councilmember John McCann appears to have secured a spot on the November ballot to compete to become Chula Vista's next mayor, but his challenger is still unclear as two candidates are less than 600 votes apart, according to the latest vote count announced Thursday.

McCann, the only Republican in the six-way contest, has come out on top with 32 percent of the votes after having had a consistent lead since Tuesday night.

There is a close race between the next two top vote-getters, Ammar Campa-Najjar, a former congressional hopeful, and Chula Vista Councilmember Jill Galvez. Both Democrats held only a 460-vote difference Tuesday; that widened to less than 600 by Thursday. Though mail ballots have yet to be counted, Thursday’s update showed the gap widening, keeping Campa-Najjar in second place with 22 percent and Galvez at 20 percent.

Next was Southwestern College Executive Zaneta Encarnacion at 12 percent, followed by U.S. veteran Spencer Cash with 7.4 percent, former councilmember Rudy Ramirez with 7.2 percent and write-in candidate Christine Brady at less than one percent.

The winner in November’s election will replace Mayor Mary Casillas Salas, who was elected to the council in 1996 and is now termed out.

Chula Vistans also voted for new council members in District 1, which McCann represents, and Galvez's District 2, as well as a City Attorney to replace Glen Googins.

In the District 1 race, Carolina Chavez, an economic development director, led with 33 percent and will head to the November election against business owner Marco Contreras, who had 27 percent.

Three other candidates who were vying for the same seat were Francisco Rivera, a principal civil engineer, who had 18 percent; Robert Cromer, a small business owner, with 13 percent; and Mark Liuag, a business analyst, with 9 percent.

In District 2, the top two vote-getters were retired firefighter Steve Stenberg with 39 percent and Jose Preciado, a Sweetwater Authority director, with 34 percent.

The District 2 race also had three other candidates: Patti Groulx, a budget manager, with 11 percent; Francia Castro, an entrepreneur, with 10 percent; and John Borga, a retired teacher, with 7 percent.

The city attorney race with a pool of three candidates had a clear lead: Simon Silva, Chula Vista’s deputy city attorney, with 49 percent. In second place was Dan Smith, a federal attorney, with 34 percent; and John Moot, attorney and former Chula Vista council member, with17 percent.

Chula Vista Councilmember Steve Padilla, who represents District 3, will leave his seat as he chases a new title: state Senator of District 18. He led with 62 percent against Alejandro Galicia, who had 38 percent. They will face off again in November and if Padilla wins, the Chula Vista City Council will decide whether to hold a special election or appoint someone.

