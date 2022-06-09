'It should hurt a bit': Cedarburg's WIAA softball tournament runs ends with a loss to Superior

MADISON – All Jeff Langkamp could do was give Superior credit.

“That team came to hit,” the co-head coach of Cedarburg’s softball team said. “That is basically it. They were prepared. We haven’t seen a team this year put that many barrels on the ball against Paytn (Monticelli).

“They were prepared and ready to go. We didn’t play our best game. That is probably the thing that drives me to try to get back here next year.”

In the matchup of the No. 4 and No. 5 teams in the Division 1 bracket, Superior dominated its higher-seeded opponent, 10-0. The Spartans scored three runs in their first at-bat, pounded out 12 hits against the University of Wisconsin recruit Monticelli and allowed just one runner to reach third base.

Next for the Spartans (19-2) is a semifinals matchup with defending champion Kaukauna at approximately 9 p.m. Friday. Kaukauna (29-0) beat Oshkosh West, 7-1, in a quarterfinal Tuesday.

For Cedarburg, there is reflection. The team followed up its 2021 state tournament appearance, the program’s first since 2004, with a 24-5 campaign that included a second straight North Shore Conference title and a postseason run to state in which it outscored its opponents, 19-3.

And to think, Cedarburg almost survived that rough first inning. Monticelli recorded the first two outs, but a handful of wild pitches helped Superior mount a three-run rally.

Junior Indigo Fish and senior Natalee Sigfrids had run-scoring singles for Superior. Another run scored on a wild pitch.

Two innings later a dropped fly in center field allowed another Superior run to score.

If you believe in omens, the sign was clear: This would not be Cedarburg’s day.

“We had a couple of balls that dropped," Langkamp said. "We usually make the plays, so it was a little sloppy.”

Cedarburg hit .166 (3 for 18) against Superior junior Haley Zembo with six strikeouts.

Monticelli, however, managed just three strikeouts. She entered play averaging 2.4 strikeouts per inning.

It was tough end to an otherwise sterling career for the future Badger and the end of a great season for a team that will return most of its top players with the exception of Monticelli and Maddie Moser.

Maybe next year.

“It should hurt a little bit," Langkamp said. "Losing is never fun, but be proud of the season in general. There are eight teams here and we’re one of them.”

