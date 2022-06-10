ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly council gets bill to impose 10 p.m. curfew on teenagers

By Pat Loeb
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JMqbE_0g6AocZq00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A bill by Philadelphia City Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson raised the curfew to midnight for 16 and 17-year-olds last year. Today, she introduced a bill in Council that would lower that curfew, again to 10 p.m.

Richardson said she wanted the city to be less punitive when she introduced what she called curfew reform last year.

Her bill set year-round curfews instead of separate ones for summer months and weekends . It eliminated fines for violations, and it also created resource centers where police could take kids out after curfew instead of taking them to police districts. The centers offer activities and support, hangout rooms, classrooms, and computer hubs.

In undoing that part of her curfew reform bill with her new proposal, Richardson pointed to the grim toll of gun violence .

“No one is suffering more in our city than our young people. We see young children being shot, caught up in violent incidents and dealing with the trauma of shooting every day,” said Richardson.

“Over 90 children have already been shot this year, and 23 of them have been shot between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Keeping young people off the street will help keep them safer, and connecting them to community resources can help prevent further shootings.”

Mayor Jim Kenney cast doubt on that theory, noting the amount of time it would take police to transport curfew violators to resource centers.

“It is a problem we’re going to have to address, but taking police officers off the street to do that kind of work, I don’t think is appropriate at this time,” Kenney said.

“I don’t think the residents around South Street or any neighborhood would be appreciative of officers leaving their post, leaving their patrol to accompany minors to a curfew center.”

Kenney said stricter gun laws would be more effective.

Richardson specified she wanted the change for the summer months, when kids tend to stay out later. It’s unclear whether there’s enough time for the bill to pass before Council’s summer recess.

A bill to give the School District of Philadelphia a larger share of the real estate tax and reduce the city’s share was among other proposals introduced at this week’s session.

Council also passed a bill requiring certain employers to provide commuter benefits, and a series of good government bills that would strengthen candidate disclosure rules, firm up limits on campaign spending and fundraising, and provide protection for whistleblowers reporting violations.

For more from KYW Newsradio:
- Download the Audacy App
- Listen live
- Listen on your smart speaker

Related Jawncast: The aftermath of the South Street mass shooting.

Comments / 5

Related
fox29.com

Philadelphia bill could require earlier curfew for some teens this summer

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia City Council is debating lowering the city's curfew for all children ages 16 to 18. A bill introduced Thursday would change the curfew to 10 p.m. Any kids caught out after that time would be taken to curfew centers. Currently, 16 and 17-year-olds are allowed to stay...
billypenn.com

As Philadelphia Water transitions to ‘smart meters,’ residents are getting blindsided by huge bills and shutoffs

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. As Philadelphia upgrades its water meters, some residents are facing an unpleasant surprise: water bills in the thousands of dollars. A few even saw their service shut off because they didn’t upgrade quickly enough.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
CBS Philly

City Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson Introduces Bill To Amend Philadelphia’s Minor Curfew Law

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The calls for change are growing louder in the wake of the South Street mass shooting. Philadelphia City Council is taking action with a proposal to get young people off the street late at night. The bill was introduced Thursday and would last throughout the summer, but some say the problem is enforcement. It’s a proposed solution to an ongoing problem. “Would it quell all of the unfortunate circumstances? Probably not, but you have to take some sort of action,” one man said. Should the city change the curfew for teens 16 and up from midnight to 10 p.m.? “It should be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Philadelphia City#Politics Local#Council
phl17.com

Man shot 7 times on Allegheny Avenue, saved by Temple doctors

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting where a man was shot seven time in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 2400 block of Allegheny Avenue around 1:21 am Saturday. According to police, a 24-year-old man was shot in the right leg three times, twice in the groin...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Curfews
News Break
Politics
NBC Philadelphia

Philly Exhausting Options to Fight Gun Crimes in Court

Sorrow and fury poured out Maureen Long as she stood, fighting back tears, near the site of a mass shooting in Philadelphia. Long, speaking the day after the shooting that claimed the lives of three people and left 11 others wounded, said she was in bed when she heard the gunshots firing off in quick succession Saturday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
whlm.com

Area Counties Rank High on Coronavirus Infection, Transmission Rates

Counties in the Newsradio HLM listening area are largely high on the list of infection rates and new transmissions of coronavirus. The website Stacker dot com used data from the US Department of Health & Human Services to publish a Top 50 list by highest infection rate per 100-thousand residents through last week. Luzerne County is #5 on the list with 709 new cases, although that is down 26% from the previous week. Montour County is at #11, Lycoming at #15, Columbia at #19, while Northumberland County is at #34. Snyder County finished out of the count. Philadelphia County is at #1, with 5,614 new cases, up almost thirteenfold; Allegheny and Monroe Counties round out the top three.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

L&I Secretary Visits Philadelphia Bakery to Call for Raise Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage

PHILADELPHIA PA — Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier on Thursday continued her statewide push for legislative action to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage during a visit to Philadelphia’s Night Kitchen Bakery & Cafe, a business that supports Governor Tom Wolf’s proposal to raise the minimum wage to $12 an hour with a pathway to $15 by 2028.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy