ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbandale, IA

GDM Habitat for Humanity ReStore employment opportunities with GREAT PAY and AMAZING PERKS | Paid Content

weareiowa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAID CONTENT | The Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity ReStore is hiring and has a STARTING WAGE of $16/hour in addition to a ROBUST package of benefits that...

www.weareiowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
weareiowa.com

Start enjoying life again WITHOUT Neuropathy pain | Paid Content

Paid Content | Dr. Josiah Fitzsimmons, DC, BCN founder of Vero Neuropathy and board certified in neuropathy can REVERSE your Neuropathy pain with revolutionary methods. No Pills, No Surgery, No Injections! Dr. J explains WHY you may be experiencing pain and the steps they take to repair the damage. The first step to treatment is the proper diagnosis and right now, you can get a FULL EVALUATION and treatment plan created for only $49 (regularly $249). Call 515-335-VERO to make an appointment! Dr. Fitzsimmons is also a HUGE animal lover so, he invited KC & Mac to join him from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Mac is looking for a forever home and someone who can take him out for walks or play with him...If you have neuropathy pain that might prevent that type of activity from happening, call 515-335-VERO and start the process of eliminating your pain. If you or someone you know might be interested in adopting Mac, go to www.arl-iowa.org/adopt !
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Ames issues ‘peak alert’ for energy use, asks residents to conserve

AMES, IOWA — The City of Ames is asking residents to cut back on how much energy they use in their homes and businesses on Monday and Tuesday as record power usage is possible due to oppressive heat outside. Ames Electric Services issued a ‘peak alert’ for Monday and Tuesday. During the alert, customers who […]
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa food pantries see demand rising with gas prices

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa distribution center services 700 smaller frontline partners in 55 different counties. They say that the need is on the rise in the state. "April and May of 2022 looked and felt a lot like April and May of 2020. The...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Urbandale, IA
Davenport Journal

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced the IDALS is launching a statewide program to purchase and distribute Iowa grown and produced food to underserved communities

Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, this program is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Local Food Purchase Assistance program and is expected to bring $1.8 million to farmers for food grown, raised and processed in Iowa. Officials also said that the program is focused on...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Older women are leaving Iowa's workforce in droves

Data: Peter Orazem, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Table: Simran Parwani/Axios VisualsWomen aged 55 and older were the biggest demographic to drop out of Iowa's workforce since the start of the pandemic, countering the national narrative that young moms are the ones staying home most, according to a labor analysis by Peter Orazem, an economist at Iowa State.Why it matters: Iowa has faced a slower labor recovery during the pandemic and state officials have tried everything to draw people back, including cutting unemployment benefits.State of play: The pandemic sparked a nationwide exodus of older people from the workforce, but this especially hurt...
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

New program will create hundreds of new teachers in Iowa, QC area

A program that will help create over 500 new paraeducators and 500 new teachers in Iowa is distributing grants to 134 school districts, including two in the Quad City area. The Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program will disburse over $45 million to provide opportunities for current high school students and adults to earn paraeducator certificates […]
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs several bills into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed several bills into law Monday. HF2127 provides payments to child care providers from families participating in the state child care assistance program. HF2246 allows a provisional license to interns enrolled in a doctoral degree program in psychology. HF2549 incentivizes mental...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Content#Habitat For Humanity
kmaland.com

Staffing Issues Spread to Iowa's Local Governments

(KMAland) -- Local governments in Iowa say they're not immune to hiring challenges seen in the private sector, which is prompting municipalities to rethink how they can attract people to take on roles centered around public service. Alan Kemp, executive director of the Iowa League of Cities, said it has...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nurse involved in prison vaccine overdose is fired and fined $500

One of the nurses fired by the state for mistakenly giving prison inmates six times the normal dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been fined $500 by the Iowa Board of Nursing. Amanda Dodson of West Point, who began working for the Iowa Department of Corrections in 2003, was fired in May 2021 after she […] The post Iowa nurse involved in prison vaccine overdose is fired and fined $500 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Jobs
KCCI.com

Wind and hail strips Iowa farm's crops to nothing

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Last week's storm destroyed several crops for one Iowa farm about an hour away from Council Bluffs. They were still able to make it out to Sunday's Omaha Farmer's Market but Bridgewater Farms has new challenges ahead, KETV reports. Usually, Bridgewater Farms has a lot...
OMAHA, NE
Axios Des Moines

3 affordable private pools to rent near Des Moines

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.1. Fantastic backyard getaway Photo courtesy of Swimply.comHost your next gathering at this private pool, which features a diving board, slide and covered patio.Location: Windsor Heights.Cost: $48-$60 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 additional per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 25.2. Cherry Blossom Oasis Photo courtesy of Swimply.comKick back at this backyard getaway that offers a grassy area for yard games, fire pit and hammock.Location: Ankeny.Cost: $50 per hour for up to five guests ($15 additional per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20.3. Central Iowa Oasis Photo courtesy of Swimply.comTake a dip in this secluded pool, with ample space for gathering with friends and family.Location: West Des Moines.Cost: $54-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($5 additional per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 40.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds hopes to alleviate Iowa’s teacher shortage with $45 million apprenticeship program

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Schools across Iowa are facing an unprecedented shortage of teachers, KCCI reported. Now, the state is turning to high school students to help. This week, Gov. Kim Reynolds unveiled a new apprenticeship she says will help create 500 new paraeducators and 500 new teachers. The $45 million investment will create programs in 19 Iowa school districts, including Des Moines, Johnston and Waukee.
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Iowans push for gender-affirming health care

DES MOINES, Iowa — The upcoming Pride Fest celebrations in downtown Des Moines honor both the history of the LGBTQ+ community in Iowa and highlight ongoing conversations concerning rights, resources and accessibility. For some transgender people, the ability to have gender-affirming procedures is an obstacle that seems almost impossible...
DES MOINES, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Iowa board revokes nurse’s license for $5 million Medicare-fraud scheme

The state of Iowa has revoked the license of a nurse convicted last year of conspiring to steal $5 million from the taxpayer-funded Medicare program. The state of Iowa has revoked the license of a nurse convicted of conspiring to steal $5 million from the taxpayer-funded Medicare program. According to...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy