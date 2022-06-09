KC’s Veterans Community Project adds play area for dogs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Veterans Community Project gets an update and it will benefit man’s best friend.

The organization officially opened its new play yard for dogs Thursday morning. The Doggie Play Yard was possible through a gift from Westlake Ace Hardware. Carpenters local 1127 donated time to build the play area.

It includes a fenced-in area with specialized turf and playground equipment for the dogs. The company also donated benches so veterans can sit and watch their dogs run around and play in the area.

“Our veterans really enjoy having an opportunity to come and have a place safe with their dog to play, whether it be day or night. It really, truly is their very best friend. And so it really is an honor for us to have a safe place for them to play with their very best friend, and sometimes it’s their only friend. And so this is very important,”

The play area is something the veterans have been asking for the VCP to add according to the organization.

Veterans Community Project works to make sure every veteran has access to basic needs like housing and community support services.

