Every year, millions and millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park, but not everybody gets a show like this. Captured by Yellowstone Adam Brubaker of Tied to Nature, the video picks up in the Hayden Valley area of Yellowstone with a couple of wolves from Wapiti Lake Pack and a curious grizzly bear. You'd think that a bear would want to run away when he's outnumbered by a few wolves, but nope, this fella charges forward to get a better […]

ANIMALS ・ 8 DAYS AGO