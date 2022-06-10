ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Southern Colorado coal accident victims identified

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) — Two men who died after they were buried in a coal slide at a Colorado electricity generating...

CBS Denver

3 Colorado Men Arrested In Connection To Thwarted Riot At Idaho Pride Rally, Authorities Say

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho (CBS4) – According to booking records, three of the 31 men arrested Saturday for allegedly intending to riot at a pride event in Couer d’Alene, Idaho, are from Colorado’s Front Range. Police say the men were affiliated with a white supremacist group known as the Patriot Front. Nathan Brenner, 26, of Louisville, Forrest Rankin, 28, of Wheat Ridge, and Conor Ryan, 23, of Thornton, were the three Colorado men arrested in connection to the thwarted riot, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Brenner (credit: Kootenai County) Forrest Rankin (credit: Kootenai County) Conor Ryan (credit: Kootenai County) Police said the 31...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
CBS Denver

Wildfire Smoke From Out Of State Moves Into Colorado, Not Expected To Be A Health Concern

(CBS4) – Coloradans woke up to smoky and hazy skies on Monday. The smoke is believed to be coming from a wildfire or wildfires in Arizona, and isn’t expected to be a major health concern. The plume of smoke is being pushed by winds from the southwest into Colorado’s high country as well as Colorado’s Front Range, including the Denver metro area. Smoky skies in the Breckenridge area Monday morning. (credit: CBS) The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s smoke outlook states that “hazy skies and light to moderate concentrations of smoke” will likely continue through Wednesday morning. Some of you have asked...
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Crash west of Hayden kills 2 Saturday night

Two men died in a car crash on U.S. Highway 40 west of Hayden around 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Sgt. Troy Kessler, a public information officer for CSP based in Denver, said a Ford F-350 with Oklahoma plates was driving west, but was in the east bound lane when it struck a GMC Sierra traveling east in its correct lane near mile marker 103.
HAYDEN, CO
Philip Roberts
KKTV

Robbery attempt fails outside Colorado Springs 7-Eleven

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two crooks left a convenience store empty-handed late Sunday night after their intended victim refused to be robbed. The would-be robbers -- at least one who was armed -- approached the woman outside the 7-Eleven at Jet Wing and Fountain Boulevard. Police say she stood her ground, and the suspects ended up running off. A customer who saw the whole scene unfold called 911.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Cyclist Runs Out Of Water, Dies On Palisade Plunge; 3 Other Cyclists Rescued

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 52-year-old man from Colorado Springs passed away Saturday afternoon while mountain biking in western Colorado on the Palisade Plunge trail. He reportedly ran out of water. Three other cyclists found the man near mile marker 28 of the trail and called 911 at 6:45 p.m., the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release. He was described as suffering from “heat-related illness.” Search and rescue personnel and a medical helicopter were sent to the remote area, but efforts to save the cyclist’s life were not successful. (file photo credit: Jordan Siemens/Stone/Getty Images) According to the sheriff’s office,...
PALISADE, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Swears In 24 News State Patrol Cadets

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado has two dozen new Colorado State Patrol troopers on the road. Gov. Jared Polis helped swear in 24 cadets in Westminster on Thursday. The cadets graduated after undergoing 29 weeks of training. They now move onto the Field Training Program for at least two months before they are on their own. After 29 challenging weeks in the State Patrol Academy, 24 cadets were sworn in, received their badges, and become the newest Troopers in the state of Colorado, ready to go forth and serve!  Congratulations, TROOPERS, we look forward to your careers of service! pic.twitter.com/LMxYADIy5b — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) June 10, 2022
WESTMINSTER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

When Will Coloradans Learn to Leave Wildlife Alone?!

First of all, I know this plea doesn't apply to all of you. Hopefully, it doesn't apply to most of you. However, there's a reason why wildlife officials are constantly reminding us to stay away from wildlife. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) issued another warning last month after a cow...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Family disturbance Saturday night in Colorado Springs leads to arrest of suspect in storage unit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect was arrested Saturday night after the Colorado Springs Police Department said they were involved in a family disturbance call. The initial report came in around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a family disturbance in the 2900 block of Valarie Circle, near Constitution and North Powers. CSPD said after officers The post Family disturbance Saturday night in Colorado Springs leads to arrest of suspect in storage unit appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

