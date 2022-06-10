Southern Colorado coal accident victims identified

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho (CBS4) – According to booking records, three of the 31 men arrested Saturday for allegedly intending to riot at a pride event in Couer d’Alene, Idaho, are from Colorado’s Front Range. Police say the men were affiliated with a white supremacist group known as the Patriot Front.
Nathan Brenner, 26, of Louisville, Forrest Rankin, 28, of Wheat Ridge, and Conor Ryan, 23, of Thornton, were the three Colorado men arrested in connection to the thwarted riot, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.
Nathan Brenner (credit: Kootenai County)
Forrest Rankin (credit: Kootenai County)
Conor Ryan (credit: Kootenai County)
Police said the 31...
