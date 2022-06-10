Ed Norden: It all began in 1972

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for another hot day around Colorado with widespread 80s and 90s once again by the afternoon. We’ll see some more low 100s on the eastern plains and in western valleys. If you want 60s and 70s you’ll need to get to an elevation above 9,500 feet. The high in Denver tied the record of 100 degrees on Saturday. Today’s record high is 97 degrees. We could get there if the clouds don’t hold us back. But right now I have the high set a few degrees cooler because of some moisture flowing into Colorado from the...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO