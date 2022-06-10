ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon City, CO

Ed Norden: It all began in 1972

By Ed Norden
Daily Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve never been one who spends much time observing milestones but some friends and co-workers of mine took a few minutes recently to call attention to something that I hadn’t given much thought to. The month of May marked 50 years that I have spent working in radio...

Daily Record

Faith Over Fremont County Tent Revival returns to Cañon City on June 24-26

The second annual Faith Over Fremont County Revival and Tent Meeting will be held June 24-26 at the Lindner Chevrolet /Abbey Football Field. This free, three-night event will feature music, guest speakers and family activities from 4 to 9 p.m. each evening. Faith Over Fremont County is a joint effort, organized by a group of volunteers who are working to produce an event that promotes the Good News of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

3 Colorado Men Arrested In Connection To Thwarted Riot At Idaho Pride Rally, Authorities Say

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho (CBS4) – According to booking records, three of the 31 men arrested Saturday for allegedly intending to riot at a pride event in Couer d’Alene, Idaho, are from Colorado’s Front Range. Police say the men were affiliated with a white supremacist group known as the Patriot Front. Nathan Brenner, 26, of Louisville, Forrest Rankin, 28, of Wheat Ridge, and Conor Ryan, 23, of Thornton, were the three Colorado men arrested in connection to the thwarted riot, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Brenner (credit: Kootenai County) Forrest Rankin (credit: Kootenai County) Conor Ryan (credit: Kootenai County) Police said the 31...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Daily Record

Top stories on the Daily Record website from June 5-11

The following are the top stories from the Daily Record’s website from June 5-11. The website garnered 88,268 page views for the week. After years of service through City Market, manager Rodney Symons retires. 3.8k visitors. 6,158 page views. This year’s first super moon will be visible on Tuesday...
CANON CITY, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

The Most Overrated City in Colorado Might Not Surprise You

Ever since the dawn of the Rocky Mountain Showdown, the people of Fort Collins have loved to poke fun at our neighbors in Boulder. Now, a new survey has just given them extra ammo. According to an Instagram poll from @mattsurelee, the most overrated city in Colorado is indeed Boulder....
CBS Denver

Colorado Goat Farmers Hope To Break Down Barriers During Pride Month

LASALLE, Colo. (CBS4) – As Coloradans celebrate the LGBTQ community during Pride month, some local farmers in Weld County are using their stories to try and promote inclusion within a historically straight-male dominated profession. Mathew Winterholler and Ryan Throckmorton, an engaged couple from LaSalle, said the farming and agriculture industries can thrive even more if inclusion of people from different backgrounds is further embraced. Both men identify as queer farmers, helping operate a goat farm in northern Colorado. The duo both studied agriculture and decided to stay within the profession even after coming out as gay. (credit: CBS) “For the longest time I...
WELD COUNTY, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather threat for western Nebraska Sunday

SIDNEY - Five years after the largest severe weather outbreak in recent memory, the Nebraska Panhandle is under the gun again for possible strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday. Although, storms are not expected to be at the level they were five years ago, according to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne.
CBS Denver

Colorado Swears In 24 News State Patrol Cadets

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado has two dozen new Colorado State Patrol troopers on the road. Gov. Jared Polis helped swear in 24 cadets in Westminster on Thursday. The cadets graduated after undergoing 29 weeks of training. They now move onto the Field Training Program for at least two months before they are on their own. After 29 challenging weeks in the State Patrol Academy, 24 cadets were sworn in, received their badges, and become the newest Troopers in the state of Colorado, ready to go forth and serve!  Congratulations, TROOPERS, we look forward to your careers of service! pic.twitter.com/LMxYADIy5b — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) June 10, 2022
WESTMINSTER, CO
KXRM

Teachers rally pledging to ‘teach truth’ about U.S. history

COLORADO SPRINGS — Educators from local schools rallied at the Pioneers Museum pledging to “teach truth” about United States history. The rally took place at the Pioneers Museum from 10 a.m. to noon. The event was hosted by Neighbors for Education, a grassroots advocacy group for public education in D11, as well as concerned parents […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

US Highway 50 resurfacing project & traffic impacts

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), in cooperation with Martin Marietta, will be resurfacing US Highway 50 between Mile Post 316.5 and MP 331 starting Jun 13. The project will start at the intersection of US 50 and Bonforte Boulevard in Pueblo and continue east on US 50 to Avondale Boulevard. […]
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Hot Day Ahead With Afternoon Clouds And Scattered Storms

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for another hot day around Colorado with widespread 80s and 90s once again by the afternoon. We’ll see some more low 100s on the eastern plains and in western valleys. If you want 60s and 70s you’ll need to get to an elevation above 9,500 feet. The high in Denver tied the record of 100 degrees on Saturday. Today’s record high is 97 degrees. We could get there if the clouds don’t hold us back. But right now I have the high set a few degrees cooler because of some moisture flowing into Colorado from the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Cyclist Runs Out Of Water, Dies On Palisade Plunge; 3 Other Cyclists Rescued

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 52-year-old man from Colorado Springs passed away Saturday afternoon while mountain biking in western Colorado on the Palisade Plunge trail. He reportedly ran out of water. Three other cyclists found the man near mile marker 28 of the trail and called 911 at 6:45 p.m., the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release. He was described as suffering from “heat-related illness.” Search and rescue personnel and a medical helicopter were sent to the remote area, but efforts to save the cyclist’s life were not successful. (file photo credit: Jordan Siemens/Stone/Getty Images) According to the sheriff’s office,...
PALISADE, CO
OutThere Colorado

It's official, the '$10K treasure' was found in Colorado – but the hunt is still on

Did you know that a treasure hunt has been taking place on Colorado's trails over the past couple weeks?. As part of Denver-based TINCUP Whisky's 'Three Gold Cups' challenge, a cup was hidden on a Colorado trail with a $10K prize attached to its discovery as a finder's fee. After the cup was placed, a number of clues were released to help curious treasure-seekers narrow down its location. Two cups with the same prize had previously been found in Texas and California, with this third cup being the final cup that the company would be hiding.
COLORADO STATE

