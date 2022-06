LAWRENCE — The Kansas Geological Survey (KGS) at the University of Kansas has been awarded $1.5 million dollars for a two-year project to study the feasibility of recovering minerals critical to advanced and defense manufacturing as well as the clean energy industry from coal deposits, associated rock layers and legacy mining wastes found in Kansas and neighboring states. Critical minerals are defined as raw materials that are vital for the economic or national security and come predominantly from foreign sources that are prone to disruption.

