ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

JOCO emergency management explains alert system after tornado early Wednesday

By Jackson Kurtz
KMBC.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Early Wednesday's storms caught many people by surprise, as they missed alerts and tornado sirens. The Johnson County Emergency Management service said this particular storm didn't give them a lot of warning. The county's 200 outdoor sirens went off minutes after...

www.kmbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KVOE

WEATHER: John Redmond Reservoir releasing over 12,800 cubic feet per second after four rounds of flooding upstream

Flooding is over, but two reservoirs managed by the US Army Corps of Engineers are sending a lot of water downstream and keeping river levels higher than normal to a degree. John Redmond Reservoir is over 23 feet higher than normal, so it is now releasing almost 13,000 cubic feet of water per second. The lake is now less than five feet below the top of its flood pool. It’s still about 17 feet below the top of the dam itself.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Severe weather causes widespread damage in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Severe storms have caused widespread damage in Manhattan Saturday night. Although as of 10 p.m. no tornado has been confirmed, winds were clocked in excess of 80 mph on the east side of town. Riley Co. Emergency Managers have closed down several streets across the area...
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
County
Johnson County, MO
Johnson County, KS
Government
Johnson County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
County
Johnson County, KS
KMBC.com

Shelter KC declares a Red Flag Heat Alert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shelter KC has declared a Red Flag Heat Alert to provide water and needed supplies to Kansas City homeless. Monday, June 13, is expected to be very hot with a heat index of 102 to 107 degrees. For those living on the streets, the summer...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Tornado watch issued for counties north of Kansas City

What is commonly called a “trench rescue” was underway in Leawood after someone was working and became trapped. PrideFest in Kansas City kicks off, will continue through Sunday. Updated: Jun. 11, 2022 at 3:00 AM UTC. Kansas City’s PrideFest is back this weekend for Pride Month!. Lee’s...
KANSAS CITY, MO
1350kman.com

Severe storms rock Manhattan area on anniversary of 2008 tornado

Tornadic thunderstorms impacted the Manhattan area Saturday night, producing a confirmed tornado near Tuttle Creek State Park on what was the 14th anniversary of the 2008 tornado, that caused widespread damage in the Little Apple. Numerous trees were uprooted at Tuttle Creek State Park Saturday, in the River Pond area...
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Alert System#Joco#Tornado Warning
KMBC.com

Beginning of hot week ahead in the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Heat impacts Monday through Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the lower and upper 90s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon heat index values ranging from 100 to 109. Morning lows above 75. Strong south wind Monday and Tuesday with gusts up to 35 mph. There's a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Strong storms move through portion of Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Strong storms prompted tornado warnings for areas in northern Missouri. 11:49 p.m. -- The tornado warning for Clay County was canceled. 11:42 p.m. -- The tornado warning for Platte County was canceled. 11:42 p.m. -- This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
republic-online.com

Two tornadoes touch down in Miami County

Strong storms swept across the region in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 8, but many local residents were surprised to learn hours later that two tornadoes actually touched down in Miami County. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office posted the news on its Facebook page after getting confirmation from...
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Atchison, Doniphan, Leavenworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan; Leavenworth The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Doniphan County in northeastern Kansas North central Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Atchison County in northeastern Kansas Southwestern Buchanan County in northwestern Missouri Northwestern Platte County in west central Missouri * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 959 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lancaster, or 9 miles east of Horton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Atchison, Effingham, Rushville, Lancaster, Muscotah, Denton, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb, Severance, Farmington, Huron, Iatan, Bean Lake, Lewis And Clark Vi, Bendena, Lowemont, Cummings and Potter. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Tornado from Saturday night storm in northeast Kansas

MARSHALL COUNTY —A tornado rolled through the northeast Kansas community of Marysville Saturday evening, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's department. The storm caused considerable damage to homes and downed power lines across the region. The high wind from the storm also caused damage in other northeast Kansas communities...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Local History: The Kansas River’s big flood — and the legacy it left

It’s often easy to forget about the Kansas River. If we drive over the bridge, we might notice whether the water level is high or low, whether there are sandbars or accumulations of driftwood, and speculate on whether the water is generating power via the dam. The river is there, but it doesn’t play a very visible role in our daily lives.
LAWRENCE, KS
KMBC.com

Pedestrian crossing Blue Ridge Boulevard hit, killed late Sunday night

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a Sunday night crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian standing in the road. A spokesperson with KCPD said officers were called to investigate a single-vehicle collision at 118th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard just before 11 p.m. Sunday. Investigators said...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy