JOCO emergency management explains alert system after tornado early Wednesday

Effective: 2022-06-12 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan; Leavenworth The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Doniphan County in northeastern Kansas North central Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Atchison County in northeastern Kansas Southwestern Buchanan County in northwestern Missouri Northwestern Platte County in west central Missouri * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 959 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lancaster, or 9 miles east of Horton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Atchison, Effingham, Rushville, Lancaster, Muscotah, Denton, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb, Severance, Farmington, Huron, Iatan, Bean Lake, Lewis And Clark Vi, Bendena, Lowemont, Cummings and Potter. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
