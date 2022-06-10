Guthrie voters to decide on electricity

GUTHRIE, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Guthrie residents will soon vote to decide whether they want energy services provided by OG&E.

The Guthrie City Council set Aug. 23 as the date in which residents can vote on whether to approve a new franchise permit for OG&E.

The permit gives OG&E the right to transmit electricity in the city.

City officials told the Guthrie News Page that OG&E is the only company the Oklahoma Corporation Commission allows to do so.

The city voted on OG&E’s franchise permit once before in 1998.

If the franchise permit is approved it will be valid for the next 25 years.

