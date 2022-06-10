ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

Guthrie voters to decide on electricity

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
GUTHRIE, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Guthrie residents will soon vote to decide whether they want energy services provided by OG&E.

The Guthrie City Council set Aug. 23 as the date in which residents can vote on whether to approve a new franchise permit for OG&E.

The permit gives OG&E the right to transmit electricity in the city.

City officials told the Guthrie News Page that OG&E is the only company the Oklahoma Corporation Commission allows to do so.

The city voted on OG&E’s franchise permit once before in 1998.

If the franchise permit is approved it will be valid for the next 25 years.

nationworldnews.com

At the March for Our Lives in Oklahoma, advocates asked ‘Where can we be safe?’

Oklahoma City – Standing on the steps of the Oklahoma State Capitol, Alasia Smith pleads with lawmakers for her future. The 17-year-old Oklahoma City high school student described to the crowd around her the new fear and anxieties she had felt in the past weeks as shootings across the country, including her home state, were the worst she had ever known. Thought she was. safe place.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
