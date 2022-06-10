Guthrie voters to decide on electricity
GUTHRIE, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Guthrie residents will soon vote to decide whether they want energy services provided by OG&E.Oklahoma among states that would benefit most from $10K in student loan forgiveness, data shows
The Guthrie City Council set Aug. 23 as the date in which residents can vote on whether to approve a new franchise permit for OG&E.
The permit gives OG&E the right to transmit electricity in the city.
City officials told the Guthrie News Page that OG&E is the only company the Oklahoma Corporation Commission allows to do so.Severe Storms and Flooding Possible Early Friday
The city voted on OG&E’s franchise permit once before in 1998.
If the franchise permit is approved it will be valid for the next 25 years.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0