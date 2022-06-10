York homeowners respond to delayed trash pickups

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Neighbors in York County are upset after their trash pickup has been skipped for weeks.

“When the wind picks up if the garbage isn’t pushed down enough it’s just blowing down the street or into the yard,” Lisa Chatcavage said.

Driving down the quiet neighborhood along Maryland Ave. in York, yards are cut and homes are well kept.

However, behind these homes neighbors say after the Memorial Day holiday the trash pickups stopped leaving many garbage bags piled on top of each other.

“But as we come down there’s more garbage and it’s not a lot of properties out here but it’s building up and we’re not getting kind of time frame when this is going to get resolved that’s the frustrating part,” Edward Chatcavage said.

Edward and his wife Lisa Chatcavage along with many of their neighbors are frustrated with the garbage that has attracted critters, rodents, and cats, ripping bags open and looking for a free meal.

Neighbors say they heard nothing about why the trucks stopped coming.

“By mail, by phone or nothing we were never informed of the problem we had to search on our own to see what was going on here,” Edward Chatcavage said.

While recording this story, workers arrived and began picking up garbage bags one by one.

Our ABC 27 News team heard from City of York Public Works Director Chaz Green says they were not aware of the issue.

However, Green says there have been issues with garbage trucks not being able to get down the alley because of parked vehicles.

“The garbage situation it should never happen,” Edward Chatcavage said.

Neighbors say what makes this extra frustrating is that they pay for this service every month.

“Our trash bills are paid on time and so forth it’s not our job to say if there’s a problem down the street why do all the other neighbors have to suffer for that?” Edward Chatcavage said.

