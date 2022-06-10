ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Breaking: One dead in shooting at Laurel Woods Apartments

By WSBT 22
22 WSBT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was shot and killed at the Laurel Woods Apartment complex on the far north side of South...

wsbt.com

WNDU

One person injured in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a shooting that happened around midnight. Officers responded to the 1600 block of Donald Street for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one male shot. That individual was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. If you...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Police investigating business robbery in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating an early morning business robbery in South Bend. Officers were called to the 1700 block of South Bend Avenue around 3:50 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, the suspect had already fled the scene. Police describe that suspect as a Black male, approximately...
SOUTH BEND, IN
fox32chicago.com

2 killed, 4 others wounded in Gary nightclub shooting

GARY, Ind. - Two people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at a northwest Indiana nightclub early Sunday morning, police said. Gary officers responded to reports of shots fired around 1:57 a.m. at Playo's NightClub in the 1700 block of Grant Street. When officers arrived, they...
GARY, IN
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WOWO News

Two injured in Oliver Street shooting, pursuit follows

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police were called to the 5000 block of Oliver Street in reference to multiple calls about shots fired shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday. On arrival, officers located one adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

2 suspects in custody after shooting in southeast Fort Wayne neighborhood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people with life-threatening injuries Sunday morning. Just after 5:15 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Oliver Street, where there were reports of people fighting. Multiple shell casings were found in the street.
FORT WAYNE, IN
22 WSBT

Fatal shooting in Benton Harbor

Benton Harbor, Mich. — Police say a 41-year-old Dowagiac man is dead after an early-morning shooting in Benton Harbor. The shooting happened around 3:20 A.M. Saturday in the 900 block of Buss Ave. The man's identity is being withheld until proper family notification. Numerous uncooperative witnesses were interviewed at...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WOWO News

Late night stabbing on city’s southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police were called to the 8300 block of Bridgeway Lane in reference to an unknown problem shortly after 12:45 a.m. Sunday. Officers were told that a male subject had called 911 complaining of difficulty breathing and bleeding. On arrival, they located an adult male suffering from an apparent stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and said to have life-threatening injuries.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Dowagiac man dead in Benton Harbor Shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – A Dowagiac man is dead after a shooting in Benton Harbor on Saturday, June 11. The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety responded to a call of shots fired in the 900 block of Buss Avenue at 3:20 a.m. When officers got to the scene...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
CBS Chicago

Man killed, woman critically wounded after shooting in Grand Boulevard area

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead, and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting in the Grand Boulevard area early Sunday morning. Police said around 3:57 a.m., officers responded to shots fired, in the 4200 block of South State Street, where they discovered a man, 23, and a woman, 32, both on the ground with gunshot wounds. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. The woman suffered gunshot wounds to the lower back and was also transported to the University of Chicago in critical condition, police said. Both victims were uncooperative and refused to give any details about the incident to police.No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
95.3 MNC

Boy, 16, shot in leg in Goshen

A shooting in which a teenage boy in Goshen was injured appears to have been accidental. Police were called around 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, to Goshen General Hospital on the report of a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg. The shooting, which took place in...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Niles man in hospital after being shot during a party fight

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Niles man is in the hospital after being shot in Milton Township on Saturday, June 11. Cass County Sheriff Deputies were called by Lakeland Niles Hospital about it treating a man with a gunshot wound around 3:20 a.m. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says...
NILES, MI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Woman charged with slashing man with boxcutter, leaving him with serious arm injury in Zion

Bond was set at $100,000 for a 29-year-old woman who allegedly slashed and seriously injured her neighbor’s arm with a boxcutter during an argument in Zion. Sureshia Cabell-McKinney, 29, of Zion, was charged with aggravated battery. Cabell-McKinney and her neighbor were involved in an argument in Zion, Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Kelse Banks said […]
ZION, IL

