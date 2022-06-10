Breaking: One dead in shooting at Laurel Woods Apartments

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead, and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting in the Grand Boulevard area early Sunday morning. Police said around 3:57 a.m., officers responded to shots fired, in the 4200 block of South State Street, where they discovered a man, 23, and a woman, 32, both on the ground with gunshot wounds. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. The woman suffered gunshot wounds to the lower back and was also transported to the University of Chicago in critical condition, police said. Both victims were uncooperative and refused to give any details about the incident to police.No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

