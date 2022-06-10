ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Vassily Nebenzia: Is Putin's plan failing?

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Sackur speaks to Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vassily...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Ukraine war: Chemical plant hit as fighting rages in Severodonetsk

Russian shelling has caused a huge fire at a chemical plant in Ukraine's Severodonetsk city where "non-stop" fighting rages, the regional head says. Serhiy Haidai told Ukrainian TV that Saturday's blaze started after a leak of tens of tonnes of oil from damaged radiators at the Azot plant. Hundreds of...
Stephen Sackur
Reuters

NATO chief says Sweden has taken "important steps" to meet Turkey's demands

STOCKHOLM, June 13 (Reuters) - Sweden has take important steps to meet Turkey's demands for approving Stockholm's NATO membership application, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday during a visit to Sweden. Sweden and Finland applied to join the alliance last month, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine....
BBC

January 6 hearing: Trump accused of attempted coup

Former US President Donald Trump orchestrated last year's Capitol riot in an "attempted coup", a congressional inquiry has heard as a hearing opened into the raid. Liz Cheney, the Republican vice-chair of the committee, said Mr Trump had "lit the flame of this attack". Bennie Thompson, a Democrat, said the...
BBC

China warns Taiwan independence would trigger war

China has warned the US that any attempt to make Taiwan independent from China will trigger military action by Beijing's forces. Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe met his US counterpart Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of an Asian security summit in Singapore. Splitting Taiwan from China would leave the Chinese...
#United Nations#Russia#Ukraine#Un
AFP

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Ukraine forces driven from central Severodonetsk - The governor of the eastern Lugansk, Sergiy Gaiday, says Ukraine's forces have been driven from the centre of the key eastern city of Severodonetsk, after a weeks-long Russian offensive. - Long queues for Russian 'McDonald's' - Long queues form outside a former McDonald's restaurant in central Moscow that reopened Sunday a month after the US fast-food giant pulled out of Russia.
BBC

Ukraine war: Evidence shows widespread use of cluster munitions in Kharkiv

Russia has killed hundreds of civilians in the north-eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv using indiscriminate shelling and widely-banned cluster munitions, according to new research by Amnesty International. Amnesty said it had found evidence of Russian forces repeatedly using 9N210/9N235 cluster bombs, as well as "scatterable" munitions - rockets that eject...
Europe
BBC

Heavy exchange of fire in eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk

There has been a heavy exchange of fire in Ukraine's eastern city of Lysychansk, in the Luhansk region. Russian forces want to take control of Luhansk by trying to capture Lysychansk and nearby Severodonetsk. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has recently referred to them as "dead cities" due to the intensity...
BBC

Life after Guantanamo: 'We are still in jail'

Mansoor Adayfi knew next to nothing about Serbia when a delegation from its government came to visit him in 2016, in his 14th year in the prison at Guantanamo Bay. The only thing Adayfi did know was that Serbian forces had massacred Bosnian Muslims in the Balkan wars of the 1990s. All of the prisoners set for release from Guantanamo that year knew this part of the history, Adayfi said, and no-one wanted to go to Serbia.
