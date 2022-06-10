Vassily Nebenzia: Is Putin's plan failing?

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:
- Ukraine forces driven from central Severodonetsk -
The governor of the eastern Lugansk, Sergiy Gaiday, says Ukraine's forces have been driven from the centre of the key eastern city of Severodonetsk, after a weeks-long Russian offensive. - Long queues for Russian 'McDonald's' -
Long queues form outside a former McDonald's restaurant in central Moscow that reopened Sunday a month after the US fast-food giant pulled out of Russia.
