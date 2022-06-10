ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

Under the weather: ‘June-uary’ continues with a wet weekend ahead

myedmondsnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rain comes…the rain goes…then it comes again. Sound familiar? This pattern continues to occur, even with the month of June well underway. As we inch closer and closer to astronomical summer, you would expect that the weather would start getting consistently nicer—but that just hasn’t been the case. The rain...

myedmondsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Waterfront Center celebrating Juneteenth this week

The Edmonds Waterfront Center will be celebrating Juneteenth June 13-17. Featured all week at the Potlatch Bistro is an authentic soul food special: jambalaya, cornbread and a sweet potato tart prepared by guest chef Robin Ullman, operations manager at the EWC. In addition to her master’s degree in international community development, Ullman has a culinary arts degree from North Seattle College.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

No injuries in two-vehicle crash at 196th and 88th Monday

A driver was cited but no one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 196th Street Southwest and 88th Avenue West Monday morning. According to the Edmonds police traffic investigator at the scene, the woman driver was headed southbound on 88th Avenue West around 8 a.m. Monday when she stopped at one stop sign but failed to stop at a second sign at 196th Street Southwest. As the driver made a right turn onto 196th, her vehicle clipped the front of another vehicle headed westbound on 196th Street Southwest. That car then swerved into the opposing traffic lane and then swerved back, crashing through a cyclone fence next to the Maplewood Rock and Gem Club. The car flipped and came to rest on its roof, police said. Both the woman driver of the vehicle that was struck and the driver who hit her were uninjured.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Sounder Mariners game-day trains running June 12

Seattle Mariners fans can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to the Mariners 1:10 p.m. game Sunday, June 12 against the Boston Red Sox. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynnwood, WA
City
Kenmore, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Restaurant News: Rise and Shine Bakery, plus Mexican and Egyptian fare

Here are some new spots around the area, and news for those who’ve missed their favorite Egyptian fare. Newly located at 23030 Highway 99, Edmonds, this place is sort of tucked into a spot all on its own and therefore easy to miss when you drive by on the busy Highway 99. But its worth the extra effort to find this shop and dine on their delicious fare, including these sandwiches — all served on homemade French baguettes:
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Art Beat: 10 reasons to attend this year’s Edmonds Arts Festival

An insider’s look at the upcoming Edmonds Arts Festival. Back in February, I joined the group of volunteers that puts on the annual Edmonds Arts Festival. The festival — this year June 17-19 — is something I look forward to every year, and I wanted to find a way to get more involved. The Edmonds Arts Festival is a fully volunteer-run event (if you are interested in volunteering they are still accepting help). The festival is the primary fundraiser that allows the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation to gift scholarships and grants in the community. Grants have provided more than $1 million to fund public art installations and large special projects.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Welcoming new farmers and artists this week at Edmonds Museum Summer Market

As spring slowly gets warmer and the rain lets up now and then, we are thrilled to welcome some new farmers to the market. Last week, Our Family Farm from Fir Island made their first appearance at the market with a limited amount of freshly picked strawberries. They will be back again this Saturday, in their new spot on Bell Street, next to Skagit Gourmet Mushrooms and across from Alvarez Organic Farm. Frog Song Farm will also be bringing strawberries this week, and if it warms up, next week we hope to welcome back Hayton Berries.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Kiwanis helmet program delivers to local students

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Edmonds Kiwanis Club restarted its helmet giveaway for kids in need at elementary schools in Edmonds and Lynnwood. The club noted that summer is coming and kids will soon be heading out into the neighborhoods on their bikes. Every year, there are over 250,000 emergency room visits and 100 deaths due to bicycle-related injuries for children.
EDMONDS, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
myedmondsnews.com

Housing Hope unveils plans for family apartments next to Edmonds Lutheran Church

Edmonds residents got a new and detailed look at a small church’s big vision of how its congregation can help families in desperate need of permanent housing. Housing Hope of Snohomish County unveiled new plans at its partner location, Edmonds Lutheran Church, at a Sunday public gathering. The group...
myedmondsnews.com

Philip Clement: Army veteran practiced dentistry in Lake City for 47 years

Age 94, of Shoreline, was taken home to be with his Lord at Crista Assisted Living surrounded by his family. He was born and raised in Ransomville, NY. Phil served in the army in post-war Japan. He attended Seattle Pacific College where he met and married Beverly Sprague in 1952. He attending UW Dental School and practiced family dentistry in Lake City for 47 years.
SHORELINE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds council to hold public hearing June 14 on interim design standards

In addition to meeting in committees Tuesday, June 14, the Edmonds City Council will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. for one agenda item: Conducting a public hearing to receive citizens’comments on interim design standards for multifamily-only buildings in the city’s BD2 zone. The interim design standards...
myedmondsnews.com

Nominate an Edmonds School District Living Legend by June 30

In 1984, former Edmonds School District Superintendent Hal Reasby launched the Living Legend Awards to celebrate the school district’s centennial and recognize teachers and staff for exceptional contributions to the district’s educational environment. In honor of the Foundation for Edmonds School District‘a 35-year partnership with the district and ESD’s 135-year history of educational excellence, the Living Legend Awards were reintroduced in 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy