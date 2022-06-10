Million by 30: Elwinder Singh

Click here to read the full article. The S&P 500, down more than 3% in late-morning trade, fell into bear market territory Monday – defined by a dip of more than 20% from its most recent high — with little upbeat news on the horizon and not much going well on three key fronts: surging inflation, rising interest rates and the Russia-Ukraine War. The Nasdaq, with its higher concentration of technology shares, has been in a bear market for months. The DJIA is down 700 points right now, off its lows at least, and the Nasdaq and Russell 3000 are also in...

STOCKS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO