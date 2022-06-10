Princess Eugenie Debuts Tattoo In Honor Of The Queen & Her Platinum Jubilee: Photo

Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Princess Eugenie has some fresh ink! The 32-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth debuted her new tattoo as she celebrated during the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee last week. She revealed the small tattoo, which is located behind her left ear, while attending a service of thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Princess Eugenie attended Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Princess Eugenie looked stunning as usual for the festivities while stepping out in London alongside her older sister Princess Beatrice. She donned a bright orange dress by New Zealand-born fashion designer, Emilia Wickstead. She paired the sunny frock with a black fascinator hat and matching simple clutch purse. The British Royal opted for minimal makeup which highlighted her natural beauty.

She skipped the earrings and went with a few dainty rings which complimented her elegant and polished look. Princess Eugenie completed her classic ensemble with a pair of simple black heels. Eugenie wore her pretty chestnut locks in loose, pretty waves which fell past her shoulders. She swept part of her hair back in a low pony while making her way through the event.

Although it’s not common practice, Princess Eugenie certainly isn’t the first Royal to have a tattoo, although she may be the highest person in the British line of succession to the throne with one. Although she was born sixth in the line of succession to the British throne, she now stands at twelfth.

She showed off the delicate tattoo located behind her ear (Guy Bell/Shutterstock )

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie’s weekend included a number of other debuts, including showing off her 16-month-old son August‘s adorable red hair. He also experienced his very first Trooping the Colour and also made his royal debut at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5.