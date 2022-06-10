ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Princess Eugenie Debuts Tattoo In Honor Of The Queen & Her Platinum Jubilee: Photo

By Sarah Jones
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SE5Gd_0g6Ai1Pa00
Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Princess Eugenie has some fresh ink! The 32-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth debuted her new tattoo as she celebrated during the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee last week. She revealed the small tattoo, which is located behind her left ear, while attending a service of thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lIxyQ_0g6Ai1Pa00
Princess Eugenie attended Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Princess Eugenie looked stunning as usual for the festivities while stepping out in London alongside her older sister Princess Beatrice. She donned a bright orange dress by New Zealand-born fashion designer, Emilia Wickstead. She paired the sunny frock with a black fascinator hat and matching simple clutch purse. The British Royal opted for minimal makeup which highlighted her natural beauty.

She skipped the earrings and went with a few dainty rings which complimented her elegant and polished look. Princess Eugenie completed her classic ensemble with a pair of simple black heels. Eugenie wore her pretty chestnut locks in loose, pretty waves which fell past her shoulders. She swept part of her hair back in a low pony while making her way through the event.

Although it’s not common practice, Princess Eugenie certainly isn’t the first Royal to have a tattoo, although she may be the highest person in the British line of succession to the throne with one. Although she was born sixth in the line of succession to the British throne, she now stands at twelfth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pc22L_0g6Ai1Pa00
She showed off the delicate tattoo located behind her ear (Guy Bell/Shutterstock )

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie’s weekend included a number of other debuts, including showing off her 16-month-old son August‘s adorable red hair. He also experienced his very first Trooping the Colour and also made his royal debut at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5.

Comments / 1

Related
purewow.com

At the Platinum Jubilee, One Royal Baby Looked an Awful Lot Like a Young Prince Harry

There were an endless amount of surprises at this past weekend's Platinum Jubilee, from a secret meeting between Queen Elizabeth and baby Lilibet to the public debut of new royal couples. However, one of the best parts was when a certain tiny royal, one-year-old August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, had his public debut (and he wore a Union Jack sweater that was perfectly fitting for the weekend).
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle rocks elegant summer dress with seriously striking print at friend's star-studded BBQ

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed soaking up the LA sunshine and enjoying a BBQ with close friends Delfina Blaquier and Nacho Figueras on Saturday. In a now-deleted post, Delfina shared a photograph to her Instagram Story of Meghan and Prince Harry walking barefoot as they approached a whimsical garden setup. It's not known whether their children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana were also at the BBQ, but there are other children pictured in the background of the photograph.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Paris Jackson steals the show in stunning white bridesmaid gown

Paris Jackson surprised fans with some beautiful wedding photos on Tuesday – and she looked incredible in a form-fitting white gown. However, it wasn't Michael Jackson's daughter who was walking down the aisle. Instead, she was one of several bridesmaids who witnessed her friend Genevieve tie the knot in a spectacular ceremony last month.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sister Princess#Platinum Jubilee#British Royal Family#St Paul S Cathedral
People

Kate Middleton Wears Her Boldest Hat Yet for Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton and Prince William are stepping in for Queen Elizabeth for a party at the palace. The royal couple led other members of the royal family in hosting the third garden party of the season at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday. Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, greeted many of the thousands of guests who were invited to the royal residence's gardens in recognition of their public service.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Jamie Lynn Spears Reacts To Britney’s Wedding After Not Being Invited To Nuptials

Jamie Lynn Spears (sort of) congratulated her sister Britney Spears on getting married to Sam Asghari, despite not being invited to the ceremony. The Zoey-101 star, 31, “liked” a post by E! News on Instagram about the June 9 wedding. The post featured a photo of Britney with guests Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore, and Jamie Lynn hit the ‘like’ button to show her support.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Princess Beatrice is the new royal hair goals - move over Kate Middleton

Aside from Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice is one of the most famous royal redheads! The daughter of Prince Andrew gave birth to her daughter Sienna in 2021, and since then, the wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi really upped her hair game, regularly sporting luscious locks. The Duchess of Cambridge may...
WORLD
Parade

Duchess Kate Wore a Glittering Diamond Cross Necklace to the Platinum Party at the Palace!

Last night the Duchess of Cambridge dazzled at the Platinum Party at the Palace, a star-studded outdoor concert that celebrated Queen Elizabeth II‘s 70 years on the throne. Seated at the front of the royal box with her husband Prince William and children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Duchess Kate looked lovely in a cream dress by Self-Portrait that features a tailored boucle jacket with a belted waist and a romantic chiffon skirt.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
201K+
Followers
18K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy