A lot has been happening lately in the title picture of AEW. Newly christened World Champion CM Punk’s injuries have caused an impromptu Interim World Title to be christened, a process that will be spilling into Forbidden Door as Jon Moxley will be facing off against Hiroshi Tanahashi for the belt. The TNT Championship fairly recently had to deal with its own Interim Title process, the ramifications of which have seemingly finally settled down with Scorpio Sky as the champion, Sammy Guevara unable to challenge, and Cody Rhodes out of the company. And let’s not forget the sporadic defenses of the various Ring of Honor Titles and that Trios Title coming at some point down the line.

