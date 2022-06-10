ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Increased growth brings more congestion to Spartanburg intersections

By Alessandra Young
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486IBK_0g6Ahp3W00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – As the City of Spartanburg continues to grow, that means more and more cars are on the roads.

City officials said the congested intersections mostly have to do with traffic coming on and off the interstate. They said they’re happy to have the growth, but need to make sure their roads are equipped to handle it.

Chris George, with the City of Spartanburg, said they’ve seen an increase in traffic over the years.

Especially at these locations:

  • John B. White Sr. Boulevard and Blackstock Road
  • John B. White and I-26 bridge
  • W.O Ezell Boulevard and Blackstock Road

“Especially in those areas, through all of our main corridors, we’ve seen an increase over the last several years,” said George.

George said another cause for back-up can be the traffic signals.

“Sometimes the traffic signals aren’t synced as well as we’d like and they don’t match, necessarily, the traffic pattern and have to be rebalanced,” he said.

He said the next step would be to request a traffic study with the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

“The traffic signals themselves, you know, there sometimes may need to be improvements or we may need to lengthen a time,” explained George. “If we’ve got more traffic coming one direction then we’ve had in the past, you know, that could cause some imbalances, and that’s what a traffic study would show.”

The issue of congestion is one George said the city has been watching closely.

“It’s definitely something that’s on our radar, you know, as our population grows, as more people move through our city,” he said.

Residents like Rebekah Iek have noticed the traffic build-up.

“It’s crazy at certain times of the day,” said Iek.

She said she just got to the area and is still getting used to the traffic.

“Just waiting away. I would say it’s not as bad as Greenville, but I think some people are very concerned about Spartanburg getting like Greenville,” she said.

But, she’s happy city leaders are paying attention.

“I think that would be great. I’ve actually seen some new lights going in, in different areas. So, I think it’d be nice,” said Iek.

George said the city needs to grow with its population.

“We want a growing and thriving Spartanburg, but we need to make sure that our roads stay up to date and able to handle the new traffic,” he said.

George says the city is putting in a request with the SCDOT to do a traffic study on John B. White and the I-26 Bridge.

More congested intersections:

  • East Main Street and Fernwood-Glendale Road/Drayton Road
  • East Main Street and Fernwood Drive
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 3

Related
upstatebusinessjournal.com

The List: Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson tourism numbers

Tourism helps drive economies throughout the state, including right here in the Upstate. Here’s a look at some of the tourism numbers provided by VisitGreenvilleSC, OneSpartanburg Inc. and Visit Anderson. City of Greenville. Out-of-state visitors:. 2019 – 73%. 2020 – 68%. 2021 – 70%. 2020 as...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Transitional housing community opens in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — For the last 10 years, JUMPSTART has served 3,500 incarcerated men and women. This weekend, they opened the first homes in their new Restoration Village in Wellford. When it is completed, there will be more than 20 houses on the property. “The ultimate plan is to have 106 people here […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spartanburg, SC
Cars
Spartanburg, SC
Traffic
City
Spartanburg, SC
City
Greenville, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Government
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Old Easley Bridge Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We listened to you about which roads need work done in The Upstate. You told us Old Easley Bridge Road is one of them. The road goes through Greenville and Easley—crossing through Pickens and Greenville Counties. However, the main concern is the spot between White Horse Road and The Saluda River.
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim of crash in Cowpens

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash in Cowpens. According to the coroner, the crash happened at around 5:31 p.m. on N. Main Street at the intersection of Love Springs Road on Sunday. The coroner identified the victim...
COWPENS, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John B
wspa.com

Spartanburg meal packaging event

Robby Shelton wins BMW Charity Pro-Am on second playoff …. Transitional housing community opens in Spartanburg …. Bridgeman tied for 13th & Shelton leads through 3 …. Democratic gubernatorial candidates debate days before …. Spartanburg Co. sprays for mosquitoes, leaving some …. North Greenville claims D-2 national title. VP Harris...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner investigating Upstate crash

COWPENS, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner's office is investigating a deadly crash. According to Coroner Rusty Clevenger, it happened Sunday evening on North Main Street at the intersection of Love Springs Road. The coroner has identified the victim as Gladys Mae Mullinax, 77. Clevenger said Cowpens Police Department...
COWPENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Honoring the history of one Greenville neighborhood

Officials seize over 30 horses in Woodruff and charge the owner with 10 counts of animal cruelty. People in Greenwood are celebrating nature this weekend. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details on the Festival of Flowers.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Intersections#Vehicles#W O#Clos
WSPA 7News

Motorcyclist dies in Spartanburg Co. crash

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died early Sunday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Duncan. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened Saturday night on Duncan-Reidville Road near Dobson Road around 11:05 p.m. Troopers said the motorcyclist was traveling east when he lost control of the vehicle and fell onto the […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman killed in crash in Spartanburg County, coroner says

COWPENS, S.C. — A 77-year-old woman died in a crash Sunday night in Spartanburg County. According to Coroner Rusty Clevenger, the crash happened on North Main Street at the intersection of Love Springs Road. The coroner has identified the victim as Gladys Mae Mullinax, 77, of Gaffney. Clevenger said...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Group gathers in downtown Greenville to march in support of gun reform

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina for Gun Reform led a march on Saturday afternoon in support of gun safety and reform. Organizers said the march was in support of reform measures such as universal background checks and a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. They added that they were also pushing for the passage of South Carolina Representative Jim Clyburn’s Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021.
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX Carolina

Fire at Old Mill in Anderson County

Officials seize over 30 horses in Woodruff and charge the owner with 10 counts of animal cruelty. People in Greenwood are celebrating nature this weekend. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details on the Festival of Flowers. Fox Carolina anchor Cody Alcorn stepping down. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. After...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Overturned tractor trailer and load spill in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, an overturned tractor trailer and load spill has traffic blocked for a significant time. Officials say people traveling through Little Mountain, Pomaria, and Prosperity should expect high volumes of traffic moving west. Traffic in east bound lanes are slowed and west bound traffic is being diverted onto Exit 85/SC 202 onto US 176 and US 76.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy