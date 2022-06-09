ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier boys lacrosse claims second consecutive state championship

By Jacob Rousseau, Burlington Free Press
Four goals in less than seven minutes and a title was in reach.

Montpelier's roaring start in the Division III high school boys lacrosse title game against Mount Abraham/Vergennes reverberated throughout the championship as the Solons dominated their way to a second consecutive title 17-8 at the University of Vermont's Virtue Field.

The No. 2 Solons (8-6), protecting an 8-2 advantage at halftime, held their fifth-seeded opponent scoreless in the second quarter, but knew a surge from the determined Eagles team was coming.

"We knew they weren't going to just roll over," Montpelier coach Shane Aldrich said. "We knew it was important to come out, score some goals and run our offense and run our systems and we did that."

Following the break, the Eagles' Noah Ladeau bounced a low ringing shot to the bottom right corner past Solons' goalie Cal Davis. Nearly a minute later Ladeau forced his way into the front of the crease for his second goal of the game. The Eagles capped their most impressive stretch of the contest with a third unanswered goal, this time by Sawyer Shepard.

But despite the Eagles' efforts, Montpelier's quest for another title was solidified in the third quarter. The Solons ended the run with a wave of seven straight goals that spanned from 5:36 left in the frame to 7:43 remaining in regulation.

"I think that faceoff win after those three goals was huge for us," Montpelier junior Brenden Tedeschi said. "We just couldn't find the ground balls at first. We just had to find the ground balls and then move the ball, draw and dump. We just moved our feet and put them in the back of the net."

Vermont H.S. playoff scores for Thursday, June 9: See how your favorite team fared

Over the seven-goal outburst, Tedeschi (four goals), Nolan Lyford (four goals), Greer Peloquin and Tae Rossmassler secured hat-trick performances.

Mount Abraham/Vergennes threatened with less than five minutes remaining when Ladeau scored two of his team-high four goals and Andrew Nolan (two goals) poured in a tally, but the deficit proved too much.

Sina Fallahi (two goals) and Dylan Hood (one goal) rounded out the scoring for the Solons. Henry Anderson added a tally for the Eagles.

Despite the perfect start and recent title success, a repeat wasn't on the mind of Montpelier until the game was in hand.

"There were no guarantees, not until the final three minutes," Aldrich said. "There weren't any guarantees and even then, they scored three goals on us."

14850.com

Enfield principal will miss remainder of school year after an accident

Associate Principal Aileen Grainger has alerted families of Enfield Elementary School students that Principal Keith Harrington “was in an accident on Saturday” and is awaiting surgery on his leg, according to an e-mail shared with 14850 Today. “Thankfully he is going to be alright and is in good spirits while he awaits surgery on his leg,” the e-mail said.
ITHACA, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont man steals Dartmouth shuttle bus

Lebanon, NH — On Wednesday, a shuttle bus parked outside of the Emergency Department of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center was stolen. Lebanon Police and surrounding agencies were informed of the theft, and the bus was located traveling on Interstate-91 in Vermont. Vermont authorities tried to stop the vehicle, however, were unable to. Shortly after, the bus was located but had been abandoned.
WCAX

Burlington Discover Jazz Fest enjoys spectacular turnout, organizers say

Are Vermont municipalities following open meeting laws?. Are Vermont municipalities following open meeting laws?. As hearings begin on the Jan. 6 attack, Vermont Rep. Peter Welch says the nation must make certain a riot like that never happens again. Friday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. Wild...
BURLINGTON, VT
The Valley Reporter

Addison West opens in Waitsfield

Addison West opened in Waitsfield on June 4 and owner Monique Bonner and manager Anna Mays reported that it was a busy opening day and people were excited to see the building that housed The Store for decades reopen. Inside, the building has had quite the facelift with walls brightened,...
WAITSFIELD, VT
