ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Fire departments feel the pain of rising fuel prices

By Nicole Fierro
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KSMis_0g6AhBBo00

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s hurting wallets at the pump and at the grocery store. Now, the FOX31 Problem Solvers are looking into how soaring gas prices are impacting first responders.

When seconds count, cutting down fuel costs isn’t an option.

“This is one thing we can’t skimp on., we won’t skimp on. We won’t miss a call because we can’t get gas,” said John Frank, South Metro Fire’s fleet manager.

When will gas prices finally fall?

South Metro Fire said gas is the department’s top fleet expense, regardless of the price, with massive rigs to fill and keep running on calls.

“Our aerials are just shy of 80,000 pounds running down the road. They have a 65-gallon tank, and we get about three miles to the gallon,” Frank said. “That’s on a good day.”

On Thursday, signs in Denver showed diesel costing $5.60 per gallon.

Denver locks in prices for city fuel

The City and County of Denver has its own fueling stations for city vehicles and has locked the prices it will pay for fuel through a contract with its vendor through the end of 2022.

Here are the locked fuel prices for 2022:

  • Unleaded: $2.3862 a gallon
  • Diesel: $2.554 a gallon
Uber charging customers new fuel fee for rides, delivery

Gallons of fuel utilized by the Denver Fire Department in 2021:

  • Unleaded: 47,762 gallons
  • Diesel: 203,170 gallons

South Metro Fire does not pay fuel tax

South Metro Fire does not have a locked-in fuel contract.

“We are paying the same price that you would pay at the pump as a normal individual buying fuel,” Frank said. “We don’t pay the fuel tax, though, because we are a tax-exempt organization.”

Departments at South Metro try to keep tanks three-quarters full, typically filling up at least once a shift.

“As far as front-line units, we have six big towers, 19 medics, 23 engines,” Frank said. “You know, this year we will probably see over $1 million just in our fuel. So, we just find a way.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

Surging gas prices hitting local fire department

COLORADO, USA — Surging gas prices are hurting some of the agencies that we count on more than others. South Metro Fire Rescue pays almost pump price. This year, they're expecting to pay nearly $300,000 more on fuel alone. "Definitely a challenge. We're definitely feeling it as is the...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
CBS Denver

Cyclist Runs Out Of Water, Dies On Palisade Plunge; 3 Other Cyclists Rescued

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 52-year-old man from Colorado Springs passed away Saturday afternoon while mountain biking in western Colorado on the Palisade Plunge trail. He reportedly ran out of water. Three other cyclists found the man near mile marker 28 of the trail and called 911 at 6:45 p.m., the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release. He was described as suffering from “heat-related illness.” Search and rescue personnel and a medical helicopter were sent to the remote area, but efforts to save the cyclist’s life were not successful. (file photo credit: Jordan Siemens/Stone/Getty Images) According to the sheriff’s office,...
PALISADE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Fuel Tax#Feel The Pain#Diesel
CBS Denver

As Trash Prices Increase, Weld County Sees More Illegal Dumping

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Inflation and state surcharges on trash has caused dumping costs at landfills to go up. Some people in rural Weld County tell CBS4 that’s led to an increase in illegal dumping of all sorts of trash. (credit: CBS) “It’s just disrespect for the environment,” said Joe Reider, who lives north of Brighton in unincorporated Weld County. Reider says people have been inundating the roads near his home with tires, mattresses, and household trash. “It seems like more of the household stuff lately,” Reider said. “It’s disrespectful to every other Coloradoan, that people are willing to do...
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Rising Gas Prices & Inflation Force Coloradans To Weigh Essentials

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – At the gas station, the tank doesn’t often get filled lately when Katie Orecchio visits the pumps. It wasn’t on Friday. “Can’t go out as much. Can’t go see family as much. This is my sister. Can’t see her as much as I want to,” she said as the two of them looked at the numbers rise. Archer Craddock’s fill up of his Jeep reached more than $90. He modified a recent trip. “We had to invite a whole bunch more people just to be able to split the cost of gas and food.” Orecchio works in education and money...
LAKEWOOD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Gas Price
9NEWS

Gas price jumps 27¢ in 1 week in Colorado

DENVER — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Colorado has increased 27 cents over the last week to set another all-time high in the state. The average price for a gallon of gas is $4.87 in Colorado as of Sunday, June 12, according to new numbers from AAA Colorado.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy