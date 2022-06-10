Marine Science Magnet High School students work toward gun buyback initiative

Junior Emilie Lozada-Reyes laughs Thursday, June 9, 2022, as she speaks with state Rep. Anthony Nolan, D-New London, during a student roundtable on the topic of gun violence at Marine Science Magnet High School in Groton. Students in Michael Kuczenski’s AP Psychology class organized the event, titled “Reclaiming our Safety - Collaboration, Education, Action,' featuring local police chiefs and elected officials. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Groton — Marine Science Magnet High School students are taking action and working toward organizing a gun buyback initiative for the Groton and New London area that they hope could serve as a model for other communities.

“We believe that community-based action, such as our proposal for a gun buyback, will help to reclaim the sense of community, safety, progress and belonging in our community,” said junior Dylan Flack, who added that “it’s imperative that each and every one of us step up to the plate to help support our community.”

Eight juniors from Michael Kuczenski’s Advanced Placement Psychology class met with Groton City police Chief Erick Jenkins, Groton Town police Chief Louis J. Fusaro Jr., New London police Chief Brian Wright and state Rep. Anthony Nolan, D-New London, Thursday morning at the high school to share their proposal and seek advice and support from the community leaders as the students plan the initiative.

During the roundtable discussion, the students shared the research they have done on gun violence and gun buybacks, which they said are most effective when done alongside other gun violence prevention initiatives. They are looking to set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the buyback, proposing a tiered system of payments that depend on the types of firearms.

Kuczenski said the project is the students’ final performance task where they apply their knowledge of psychology concepts and studies into meaningful and impactful action.

Junior Alex Gadbois said a problem in the community is apathy: “People don’t like to acknowledge that this is an issue, but in reality, it is an issue.”

The students asked the police chiefs and legislator questions, including how feasible the initiative is.

Nolan said he thinks it’s feasible and a great idea. He suggested using the Groton and New London area as a blueprint but focusing on Connecticut as a whole to attract more people to donate, and also asking the state for money. He further suggested the state have a fund for gun buyback programs throughout the state.

Wright said it’s a great initiative, but he pointed out that when New London and its police department held a buyback program in 2013, a lot of the firearms acquired were inoperable or from people who legally owned firearms and no longer wanted them or were from the siblings, children or grandchildren of people who had died. People who were committing crimes and violent individuals were not the ones turning in their guns, he said. However, such an initiative removes firearms from some homes, he said, reducing the possibility of those guns being stolen.

Wright said mental health is a priority because that's key to solving violence. He also said a whole reprogramming needs to happen because society has grown desensitized to violence.

Junior Sham Qarqour was glad he mentioned mental health because that’s an important issue and said Nolan’s work on increasing communication at schools about these issues is a critical step.

“We understand that this is not the solution to everything but we believe that this could be a ripple,” Qarqour said. “It could start something, and while it may not take off all the illegal firearms, it may save one life, it might change one life or it might change just our life in doing something rather than just being apathetic.”

Jenkins raised the topic of the criminal justice system and how tougher sentences or punishments for firearm offenses may serve as a deterrent to people.

Fusaro also mentioned the state’s red flag laws, which allow guns to be seized from someone determined to be a risk to themself or other people, and Ethan’s law — named after Ethan Song, a 15-year-old killed in 2018 while handling a gun at a neighbor's home in Guilford — that requires secure storage of guns.

“I applaud you guys for doing what you’re doing to try to affect change,” Fusaro told the students. “It starts here.”

Kuczenski said the AP Psychology class changed what it was working on after the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The project is partially a way to get back a sense of safety for the students and for others after the two recent shootings. The students applied the concepts and skills they had learned in class to the project.

He said students will next refine their goals and are committed to making the gun buyback a reality. After their final exams, students plan to reach out to the police chiefs to coordinate logistics and also plan a publicity campaign to gain community support. They plan to continue collaborating with community partners into their summer break and senior year. Kuczenski said Nolan expressed interest in having students come to Hartford and speak with other legislators, and the students are more than excited about the idea.

“The students hope that when they succeed at raising the funding," Kuczenski said, "it can serve as a model for how citizens can achieve impactful work to better their own communities in cities across the state and country.”