Iredell-Statesville Schools just got out for the summer, and it is always sort of a bittersweet time to me. It is the beginning of summer, which I love, but it is also the end of something, and the reminder of time marching onward. I feel like we just get into a routine when it is time for EOGs, awards ceremonies and the last day of school.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO