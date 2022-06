The 37-23 Houston Astros snapped a three-game losing streak with a 9-4 win over Miami yesterday and now head to Texas to take on their in-state rival, the 28-31 Rangers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM EST and Houston will send Cristian Javier to the mound. Javier had his worst start of the season last week, giving up five runs in only 3.2 innings to the Mariners in a loss. Prior to that, he had only given up more than three runs once all year.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO