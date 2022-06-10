ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man gets probation for firing gun into wall of apartment

By Dan Holtz Leader-Telegram staff
 3 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — An Elmwood man will spend one year on probation for firing a gun into the wall of his former Eau Claire apartment.

The wall was shared by a neighboring apartment. No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Joseph R. Langley, 26, pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while intoxicated and guilty to a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Judge Luke Wagner placed Langley on probation for the misdemeanor charge and fined him $443.

As conditions of probation, Langley cannot drink or possess alcohol, and must undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and write a letter of apology to the victim.

As part of an 18-month deferred agreement with prosecutors, the felony charge will be dismissed if Langley pays a $300 fine, commits no new crimes and complies with his probation.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police were called to a Boardwalk Circle apartment building at 12:18 a.m. on Oct. 27 for a reported discharge of a firearm.

Langley said he had been cleaning his 9mm handgun when it went off. The bullet entered the wall of a neighboring apartment.

Police couldn’t find the bullet in either apartment.

Langley, whose speech was slow and slurred, said he had three beers that evening.

A breath test showed that Langley’s blood alcohol content was .107, above the legal limit for driving.

