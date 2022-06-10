ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wynne, AR

Farm Fest outgrows downtown Wynne

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Kait 8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) – It’s all fun and games in Wynne, as the 45th annual Farm Fest has begun. From June 9 to 11, bring your friends and family to the Wynne Sports Complex for several activities. The activities include live music, arts and crafts, a classic...

www.kait8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Thousands gather for NEA Pride Fest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Acceptance and equality, that was the vibe in downtown Jonesboro Saturday. Rainbow flags lined the streets as people gathered at the NEA Pride Fest, as many celebrate National Pride Month. This was the second NEA Pride Fest event. The first one was in 2019, but COVID...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Country-rock band headlines downtown event

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Downtown Paragould hosted its Downtown After Hours Friday night. The event featured the country-rock band, Faultline. In addition to live music, Downtown After Hours had an array of food trucks and multiple businesses, staying open late for attendees. Savannah Parrott told us about her time at...
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro holds community cleanup event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a nice Saturday, the perfect time for Jonesboro Code Enforcement to hold a community cleanup in the Fairview Area. Two dumpsters were set up on Race Street for people in the community to throw away unwanted items. They allowed clothes, tires, furniture, appliances, and much more.
JONESBORO, AR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Local church hosts first-ever Community Civic Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Raleigh church brought the community together to hopefully meet whatever need the people were in need of. Greater Imani held its inaugural Community Civic Festival allowing people the opportunity to get their criminal records expunged, obtain driver’s licenses, or get the COVID-19 vaccine. Organizers...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Society
City
Wynne, AR
Kait 8

Skate park expansion brings more fun for everyone

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For skaters who can’t get enough of the Allen Park Skate Park in Jonesboro, there’s more where that’s coming from. On Friday, the park held a ribbon cutting for a new expansion, which includes more obstacles for skaters of all skill levels. The...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Overgrown lot in Oakhaven may be home to unwelcome wild resident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Problem Solvers helped get some attention from the city for an overgrown lot in the Oakhaven area. In the process, we may have stumbled on some wildlife making a home in the thick underbrush. G.W. Richardson bought his Oakhaven home during the winter four years ago. He didn’t realize the grass […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores June 7-13

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Heart and Soul Catering […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts#Carnival#The Farm Fest#Bbq
Kait 8

June 13: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. It’s HOT! Even before sunrise this morning, many of us are still in the 80s. Excessive Heat Warnings have replaced the heat advisories that were in place on Sunday. Highs are back near...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Longest-running ambulance service celebrates huge milestone

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - No ambulance service in the state has run as long as Emerson Ambulance Service, which celebrated 90 years of business on Friday. The celebration honored Toby Emerson, who has been with the business for 45 years. On June 7, 1932, W. T. Emerson and Homer Burns...
JONESBORO, AR
memphismagazine.com

Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend: June 10-12

Friday, June 10, 7:15 p.m.-9:45 p.m. The worst genre of books: self help. Why? Because 74.62 percent of them are a pipeline to becoming a part of a cult. And, no, I’m not basing this statement on anything other than my personal “Sounds Like A Cult” radar, but I’ve yet to be proven wrong, thanks to the lack of evidence-based research. But have no fear, I’m here to change the self-help game with my new (definitely not culty) book Planning Your Weekend in Memphis For Dummies. Since copies cost $1 million (and don’t exist), I’m giving you a sneak peek of my top-notch advice in lieu of this week’s “5 Things to Do This Weekend.”
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
actionnews5.com

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Memphis

(Stacker) - There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Business to host benefit for Brookland Police Department

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Helping our police officers, one pound of pulled pork at a time. Trauma Hogs BBQ is hosting a Brookland police benefit. All the proceeds will go directly to the police department to help purchase a K9 dog and training for its handler. “Brookland is a growing...
BROOKLAND, AR
desotocountynews.com

A word to the faithful from 172 years ago

Photo: Rev. Lewis C. Taylor, founding pastor of New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, Nesbit. (Image provided by the DeSoto County Museum) Note: In late May, DeSoto County News was on hand as New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, located on Church Road in Nesbit, was celebrating its 172nd year as a church. Current...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
KTBS

Tom Millican worked heavy construction in Vietnam War

GREENWOOD, La. -- America was at peace in 1958 when Tom Millican was looking for a way off the farm in the town of Drummonds, Tennessee, north of Memphis. So the Air Force was the place he'd build his future. Tom stayed in long enough to serve during America’s next...

Comments / 0

Community Policy