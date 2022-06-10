Farm Fest outgrows downtown Wynne

Friday, June 10, 7:15 p.m.-9:45 p.m. The worst genre of books: self help. Why? Because 74.62 percent of them are a pipeline to becoming a part of a cult. And, no, I’m not basing this statement on anything other than my personal “Sounds Like A Cult” radar, but I’ve yet to be proven wrong, thanks to the lack of evidence-based research. But have no fear, I’m here to change the self-help game with my new (definitely not culty) book Planning Your Weekend in Memphis For Dummies. Since copies cost $1 million (and don’t exist), I’m giving you a sneak peek of my top-notch advice in lieu of this week’s “5 Things to Do This Weekend.”

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO