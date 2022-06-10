ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

The Canadian Open has a sky bar above the course—and it’s completely terrifying

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fMcci_0g6Ae5Vy00

It’s been an eventful week in golf with former PGA pros Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen and Sergio Garcia, among others, defecting to LIV, a Saudi-backed tour spearheaded by Greg Norman. Losing Johnson, a two-time major winner (he won a green jacket at Augusta as recently as 2020) and the 15th-ranked player in the world, is a big blow to the PGA, but at least they’re not resorting to cheap gimmicks like, for instance, erecting a full-service bar atop a crane overlooking Toronto’s skyline at this week’s RBC Canadian Open.

If you’ve ever freaked out at the top of the Sears Tower or the Empire State Building, these “Skyline Seats” are objectively terrifying. It’s not even a particularly good view of the course, though thrill-seekers will no doubt appreciate the novelty of drinking an overpriced beer while suspended 100 feet above the first and 18th holes at St. George’s Golf and Country Club.

Besides the inherent danger of being that high up, there’s also nowhere for bargoers to relieve themselves, which tends to be an issue once you’ve thrown a couple back (aka breaking the seal). Luckily, fans are only airborne for 30 minutes at time, with plenty of restrooms available back on ground level.

The “Skyline” experience may not be for everyone, but if heights don’t bother you or you’re looking for likes on Instagram, make sure to empty your bladder before and buckle in. As for the actual golf tournament, Wyndham Clark paced the field with an opening-round 63 Thursday with defending champ Rory McIlroy sitting two strokes back at five under.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 8

Related
golfmagic.com

SIX more PGA Tour players expected to join LIV Golf after Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau was officially confirmed as a new LIV Golf player today, and it would appear six more notable PGA Tour names could be joining him. According to multiple reports during the second round of the LIV Golf Invitational London event at Centurion Club today, Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler, Matt Wolff, Pat Perez, Bubba Watson and Jason Kokrak are on the cusp of adding their names to the growing list.
GOLF
The US Sun

What does LIV Golf stand for?

THE PGA has long been the world's standard for golf tournaments. Now, there's a new golf league that could stand to rival the Professional Golfers' Association, and it's getting controversial. What does LIV Golf stand for?. LIV Golf isn't an acronym like most people may be expecting. It is the...
GOLF
The Spun

Jim Nantz Has 1 Word To Describe Players Leaving PGA Tour: Fans React

The PGA Tour had a turbulent week as multiple stars left for LIV Golf. Jim Nantz of CBS Sports gave his thoughts on the multiple departures on Saturday afternoon. The iconic sports commentator thinks decisions made by golfers like Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson is a "betrayal" of the PGA Tour as a whole.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Greg Norman
The Spun

Dustin Johnson Reveals Length Of LIV Golf Contract

Dustin Johnson has already resigned from the PGA Tour and announced his commitment to LIV Golf. However, the public wasn't aware about the length of his contract with the Saudi-backed league. On Friday, the two-time major champion revealed that he has committed to four years of LIV Golf events. This...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson’s Wife: Amy Mickelson

Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer and is considered to be one of the most decorated golfers that the sport has ever seen as he has won 45 events including one Open Championship, two PGA Championships, and three Masters titles. He has spent more than 25 years in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking and over 700 weeks in the top 10. He is also a life member of the PGA tour. In 2012, Phil Mickelson has been inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. In this article, however, we will not be talking about the champion golfer. We are here to talk about Phil Mickelson’s wife Amy Mickelson.
CANCER
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Gary Player Is Speaking Out: Golf World Reacts

Legendary golf star Gary Player is among those speaking out in favor of the LIV Golf Tour. While the new LIV Golf Tour, backed by Saudi money, has faced some serious criticism in the United States, there are others who are speaking out in support of it. Player, one of...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Open#Golf Course#Pga#Saudi#Tour
The Spun

Jack Nicklaus Has Message For Rory McIlroy: Golf World Reacts

Jack Nicklaus has made it clear where his loyalties lie and they are with the PGA Tour. The longtime PGA Tour star reportedly turned down a huge, nine-figure offer from LIV Golf. On Sunday, Nicklaus joined the PGA Tour world in congratulating Rory McIlroy on his big win. "Great win...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Pat Perez's wife in EPIC RANT about him leaving PGA Tour for LIV Golf

Pat Perez's wife Ashley Perez gave the game away earlier today that her husband was leaving the PGA Tour after many years on the circuit to join LIV Golf - and things have quickly escalated this afternoon judging by her social media. It would appear Ashley received a number of...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus sued by Nicklaus Companies

18-time major winning legend Jack Nicklaus is being sued by Nicklaus Companies for breach of contract, tortious interference and breach of fiduciary duty. As reported by Sports Illustrated, a complaint was filed by Nicklaus Companies to the Supreme Court against the Golden Bear on May 13. According to the complaint,...
ECONOMY
The Spun

Another PGA Tour Star Was Apparently Featured In Leaked LIV Golf Video

On Thursday, the controversial LIV Tour posted a promotional video for their new invitational series. The video briefly featured two golfers who have not yet publicly announced their intentions to play on the Saudi-backed tour: Bubba Watson and Matthew Wolff. Several big-name golfers like Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia,...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Drama at mega-money LIV Golf Tour event as a fan is left sprawled on the ground after being struck by an errant tee shot from Peter Uihlein... before the coverage shows the smiling man back on his feet to accept souvenir!

American Peter Uihlein accidentally struck a fan with a wayward tee shot in the third round of the first event of the controversial LIV Invitational Series. Uihlein's drive hit the unsuspecting punter on the side of the fairway on the course at Centurion Club in St Albans. Video footage from...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Why is Rory McIlroy's caddie Harry Diamond NOT on the bag at the Canadian Open?

The great mystery as to why Rory McIlroy's normal caddie Harry Diamond is not on the bag at the RBC Canadian Open this week has finally been revealed. Diamond, who has been on the bag for his best mate MclIlroy ever since taking the reigns from JP Fitzgerald in 2017, is not with the four-time major champion for his title defence at the Canadian Open as he has remained home with his wife who is due to give birth.
GOLF
The Spun

Nick Faldo Makes His Opinion On Saudi Tour Very Clear

Nick Faldo isn't a fan of the Saudi Arabian LIV Tour that's currently taking players from the PGA Tour. During CBS' coverage of the Canadian Open on Saturday, Faldo gave his true thoughts on the tour. “No. 1, you saw those faces, you can’t feel good being a major champion...
GOLF
The Spun

Players Who Left PGA Tour For LIV Golf Get Crushed By 9/11 Survivors Group

Over the past week, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and several other golfers have been criticized for competing in the LIV Golf Invitational Series. On Friday, 911familiesunited.org released a statement on the latest drama in the golf world. This group consists of families and survivors from the 2001 terrorist attacks. According...
GOLF
Audacy

Audacy

59K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy