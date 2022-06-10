The Canadian Open has a sky bar above the course—and it’s completely terrifying

It’s been an eventful week in golf with former PGA pros Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen and Sergio Garcia, among others, defecting to LIV, a Saudi-backed tour spearheaded by Greg Norman. Losing Johnson, a two-time major winner (he won a green jacket at Augusta as recently as 2020) and the 15th-ranked player in the world, is a big blow to the PGA, but at least they’re not resorting to cheap gimmicks like, for instance, erecting a full-service bar atop a crane overlooking Toronto’s skyline at this week’s RBC Canadian Open.

If you’ve ever freaked out at the top of the Sears Tower or the Empire State Building, these “Skyline Seats” are objectively terrifying. It’s not even a particularly good view of the course, though thrill-seekers will no doubt appreciate the novelty of drinking an overpriced beer while suspended 100 feet above the first and 18th holes at St. George’s Golf and Country Club.

Besides the inherent danger of being that high up, there’s also nowhere for bargoers to relieve themselves, which tends to be an issue once you’ve thrown a couple back (aka breaking the seal). Luckily, fans are only airborne for 30 minutes at time, with plenty of restrooms available back on ground level.

The “Skyline” experience may not be for everyone, but if heights don’t bother you or you’re looking for likes on Instagram, make sure to empty your bladder before and buckle in. As for the actual golf tournament, Wyndham Clark paced the field with an opening-round 63 Thursday with defending champ Rory McIlroy sitting two strokes back at five under.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram