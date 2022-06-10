ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Rain chances and more heat are ahead for Iowa

By Amber Alexander
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain showers will return to the state by Thursday evening with scattered rain and isolated storms expected overnight.

Thursday and Friday

Our next warm front will be sliding east this evening bringing chances for rain with it. Most of the rain showers will arrive by the late Thursday evening, but a few spotty showers are still possible before the sun sets, especially in western Iowa.

Most of the rain will fall during the overnight. Rain showers will be scattered with thunderstorms remaining isolated.

Rain looks to continue into the early hours of Friday especially in eastern Iowa, but most of the rain will clear by noon. Cloud cover also looks to clear in many spots with a few isolated showers still possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs will climb into the mid 70s.

The weekend

The weekend will be mainly dry but isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible both Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday the best chance will be during the afternoon and evening hours, and it’s still a bit too early to tell when to expect the best chance for rain on Sunday.

Both days will be warm with highs in the 80s. Saturday will get a bit breezy in the afternoon with winds out of the south, but Sunday looks relatively calm.

Highs look to reach the lower 90s for the first couple days of the work week.

For more on the forecast visit WHO13.com/weather .

