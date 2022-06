An Alabama realtor who was granted a protective order against her husband has been killed by him in a murder-suicide just three weeks after the order was lifted. As WAAY-TV and WAFF-TV reported, the bodies of 40-year-old Martella Tyler and her 43-year-old husband Justin Tyler were found in their Huntsville, Alabama home last week. The couple, who had been married since 2013, were found by firefighters who extinguished the fire set at their residence. Police have since determined Tyler killed his wife, and then took his own life. The specific cause of death for both has yet to be publicly released.

