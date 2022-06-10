ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Census data shows gaps in home ownership between BIPOC and white Coloradans

9News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising rents and a hot housing...

www.9news.com

OutThere Colorado

Is Colorado's housing market over the peak?

The sudden rise in mortgage rates has homebuyers and potential sellers asking their real estate agents whether Colorado’s red-hot market is cooling off. And while agents aren’t seeing anything dire on the horizon, they do perceive things have changed, and that the peak of the market may have passed.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Rising Gas Prices & Inflation Force Coloradans To Weigh Essentials

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – At the gas station, the tank doesn’t often get filled lately when Katie Orecchio visits the pumps. It wasn’t on Friday. “Can’t go out as much. Can’t go see family as much. This is my sister. Can’t see her as much as I want to,” she said as the two of them looked at the numbers rise. Archer Craddock’s fill up of his Jeep reached more than $90. He modified a recent trip. “We had to invite a whole bunch more people just to be able to split the cost of gas and food.” Orecchio works in education and money...
LAKEWOOD, CO
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Westword

Reader: There's No Point in Legalization If Weed Is Unaffordable

This week, Thomas Mitchell reported that Denver City Council will consider putting an initiative on the November ballot that would raise total taxes on recreational marijuana sales in the city above 30 percent. My Spark Denver, which sounds very similar to Proposition 119, which failed to win a statewide vote...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Who's behind the wave of all-cash offers for Denver homes

Unlike much of the country, metro Denver isn't seeing an influx in institutional investors buying up properties with cash and reselling them to turn a profit. Instead, the swell of cash offers over the last two years is coming from "everyone," including average buyers and deep-pocketed businesses, Bret Weinstein, president and CEO of Guide Real Estate, tells Axios Denver.State of play: Startups are popping up across the state to capitalize on the competition and launch cash-buyer programs aimed at leveling the playing field for everyday buyers in red-hot markets. Some companies are fronting cash for buyers to purchase homes outright,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Goat Farmers Hope To Break Down Barriers During Pride Month

LASALLE, Colo. (CBS4) – As Coloradans celebrate the LGBTQ community during Pride month, some local farmers in Weld County are using their stories to try and promote inclusion within a historically straight-male dominated profession. Mathew Winterholler and Ryan Throckmorton, an engaged couple from LaSalle, said the farming and agriculture industries can thrive even more if inclusion of people from different backgrounds is further embraced. Both men identify as queer farmers, helping operate a goat farm in northern Colorado. The duo both studied agriculture and decided to stay within the profession even after coming out as gay. (credit: CBS) “For the longest time I...
WELD COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

Canceled Boulder plant swap incites questions about state law

Days before a seedling swap scheduled last weekend at the Boulder Public Library, event organizers received word from the Colorado Department of Agriculture that the event needed to obtain a nursery license in order to continue. The information provided by the department through email cited the portion of the Colorado...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Gas price jumps 27¢ in 1 week in Colorado

DENVER — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Colorado has increased 27 cents over the last week to set another all-time high in the state. The average price for a gallon of gas is $4.87 in Colorado as of Sunday, June 12, according to new numbers from AAA Colorado.
DENVER, CO
i-70scout.com

Colorado Scores Historic Wins for Farmers, Ranchers, Water, Public Lands, Forests and the Outdoors

DENVER- Colorado’s land, water, wildlife and forests saw increased funding, programs and support that will save Coloradans money and protect our great outdoors as the Colorado Department of Natural Resources outlined its 2022 legislative successes and accomplishments. “The 2022 legislative session saw new investments and resources for Colorado’s land,...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Company Ursa Major Technologies Changing The Way Rocket Engines Are Made

BERTHOUD, Colo. (CBS4) – When you think of building rocket engines it would be easy to think of teams of scientists laboring over something as big as a school bus. In Berthoud they are building small reusable rocket engines quicker than anybody thought possible. (credit: CBS) “Rockets really prior to 2010 had been decades-old programs that were either retrofitted or modified,” said Founder & CEO of Ursa Major Technologies Joe Laurienti. He says these days more and more companies and organizations need to get to space quickly and inexpensively. So, Laurienti built his company to meet that need. “We built a business plan around...
BERTHOUD, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Decommissioning of Drake Power Plant in Colorado Springs continues with installation of new natural gas generators

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The new, smaller emissions stacks you may have noticed along Interstate 25 behind the Drake Power Plant represent the next phase in Colorado Springs Utilities' process of transitioning away from coal-fired power generation. KRDO The coal operation at Drake ended last year, and the utility has been using two natural The post Decommissioning of Drake Power Plant in Colorado Springs continues with installation of new natural gas generators appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

