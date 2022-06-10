Census data shows gaps in home ownership between BIPOC and white Coloradans

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – At the gas station, the tank doesn’t often get filled lately when Katie Orecchio visits the pumps. It wasn’t on Friday. “Can’t go out as much. Can’t go see family as much. This is my sister. Can’t see her as much as I want to,” she said as the two of them looked at the numbers rise. Archer Craddock’s fill up of his Jeep reached more than $90. He modified a recent trip. “We had to invite a whole bunch more people just to be able to split the cost of gas and food.” Orecchio works in education and money...

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO