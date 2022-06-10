Census data shows gaps in home ownership between BIPOC and white Coloradans

Unlike much of the country, metro Denver isn't seeing an influx in institutional investors buying up properties with cash and reselling them to turn a profit. Instead, the swell of cash offers over the last two years is coming from "everyone," including average buyers and deep-pocketed businesses, Bret Weinstein, president and CEO of Guide Real Estate, tells Axios Denver.State of play: Startups are popping up across the state to capitalize on the competition and launch cash-buyer programs aimed at leveling the playing field for everyday buyers in red-hot markets. Some companies are fronting cash for buyers to purchase homes outright,...
