ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester Heart Walk and Run held 2022 fundraiser

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D39Iy_0g6AcqXw00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Organizers from the Rochester Heart Walk & Run held their annual event at the Genesee Valley Park on Thursday to support physical and mental health.

Organizers of the event said the event drew a crowd of around 1,000 walkers and runners and, for the first time, participants of the event could start their walk any time throughout the evening.

Officials said the event is the signature event of the American Heart Association’s Heart Challenge program that is meant to help companies positively impact employee health, inspire engagement, reconnect with colleagues, participate in physical activity, and support a cause.

“It’s really important to know the signs and symptoms. Know your history. Know your blood pressure reading,” said Rochester Heart Walk and Run Chairperson Kelly Quinn. “There’s a lot of different ways you can help mitigate risks. Being out walking today is one of those. “

America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk returning on May 7

Officials add that the funds raised from the event go towards research, advocacy, and promotion of better health in support of the American Heart Association’s Health Equity Impact Goal to reduce barriers to health care access and quality.

Organizers also said those who participated helped raise over $350,000 at the event. They add participants can still donate until June 30.

The Rochester Heart Walk and Run is sponsored by UR Medicine and Unum, Paychex, Consiliarium, and CooperVision.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Society
Rochester, NY
Health
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Charity#Heart Challenge#Greatest Heart Run Walk#Ur Medicine And Unum#Paychex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
westsidenewsny.com

Presenting with Pizza – Village of Hilton

The Hilton-Parma Senior Center is offering a new monthly program where a local presenter will speak about an interesting topic or history, followed by pizza. All presentations will occur on the fourth Monday of the month with most presentations in the morning followed by a lunch of pizza and a beverage.
HILTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

City hiring "Peacemakers" to launch fellowship program for people with guns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The City of Rochester is getting ready to start a new program that will essentially pay people with guns not to use them. The City has begun the hiring process for the Peacemaker Fellowship program. It is currently interviewing candidates for “peacemaker” or mentor positions. Once hired, those city employees will be tasked with working their contacts on the streets to recruit and build trust with potential fellows. The fellows are typically men between the ages of 18-24 who’ve already been involved in shootings. Once a fellow commits to the program, he can earn a monthly stipend for participating.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

CRISP restaurant owners rise above hate-filled letter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - What might have been just another business day for the owners of one of Rochester's newest restaurants has been tainted by a hate-filled, homophobic letter. It comes during Gay Pride Month, and a time when hate appears all too common. But the owners of CRISP Rochester...
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva Harley Davidson hosts June Business After Hours Mixer

The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce held its June Business After Hours Networking Mixer at Geneva Harley Davidson on Wednesday, June 9. Over 40 people attended the event, many who were pleasantly surprised and impressed as they had never visited the site of the popular motorcycle dealership, located at 1103 Rtes. 5 & 20 in Geneva.
GENEVA, NY
wdkx.com

Rochester’s Pawsitive Cat Cafe Ready to Open

Get ready Downtown Rochester, the purr-fect business addition is being added right in the hustle and bustle of East Avenue that will feature some very cute, very small furry friends. Rochester couple John Denman and Suzanne Peters have had their minds set on opening a cat café for years, and now just two years later their dreams are finally coming true as they are getting ready to open for a soft launch on June 15 for their ‘Pawistive Cat Café’ at 120 East Avenue.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy