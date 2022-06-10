ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The week in whoppers: WaPo’s gas-price oops, the NYT’s pro-Dem agenda and more

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Diary of disturbing disinformation and dangerous delusions

This slur:

“Is it as obvious as it seems that domestic violent extremists are an important part of the voting coalition on the right?”

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace , Tuesday — the day before a left-wing nut planned to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh

We say: Don’t write off Wallace’s reality-free slur as mere bad timing. With the Justice Department labeling parents “domestic terrorists” and the left hyping (and distorting) fringe “white replacement theory” (while ignoring left-wing extremists, antifa, etc.), partisans like Wallace really do see right-wing terrorists around every corner.

This comparison:

“Watergate was a burglary of Democratic party offices. Nobody died. The violent assault on Capitol Hill ultimately claimed seven lives.”

— Edward Luce, Financial Times , Wednesday

We say: The truth? Capitol rioters didn’t kill a single person. Not one. Yes, a Trump supporter was fatally shot . . . by a Capitol Police officer. Two protesters died of natural causes, and another OD’d. The next day, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick also died of natural causes, though for months left-leaning outlets and even President Joe Biden himself claimed protesters killed him. Two other officers later committed suicide. Was the breach of the Capitol an abhorrent stain on the democratic process, involving physical confrontations and terrorizing lawmakers? Absolutely. But isn’t that bad enough? Attempts to milk it for political gain by falsely painting protesters as killers are disgusting in their own right.

Spot the difference:
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UK5sF_0g6AcSYc00
NY Post composite; istock/ Getty Images

We say: Oops. Back in November 2020, The Washington Post cited experts who pooh-poohed conservatives’ warnings about a then-looming spike in gas prices under President Joe Biden. Looks like the experts, and the WaPo, were a tad . . . off, as a New York Post report Monday shows .

This story:
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NvPvm_0g6AcSYc00
On Wednesday, The Times made Fox News’ coverage of the Jan.6 hearings front-page news.
NY Post composite; istock/ Getty Images

We say: Since when is a network’s news lineup a front-page story ? Fox News said its sister station, Fox Business, would cover the Democrats’ Capitol-riot hearing, while its prime-time hosts would address it “as news warrants.” That wasn’t good enough for the Dems’ “paper of record”: It notes that other (left-leaning) networks will devote “wall-to-wall” coverage to the hearing and tries to shame Fox for not climbing aboard. Yet the mass coverage is part of a partisan show staged by Dems in Congress; networks have every right to decide how they want to cover that. The Times, however, thinks viewers should have no options. Meanwhile, the Gray Lady ran its report on a left-winger’s plot to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on . . . page A20. Is there any doubt about its agenda?

This tweet:

Unsurprisingly – given the source – this presentation is dishonest.

The full answer (from one of Jen's *hundreds* of briefings) made the opposite point.

She said we encouraged protesters to remain peaceful.

She never encouraged people to protest outside justices' homes. https://t.co/6RaGjJNCn5 pic.twitter.com/TsxOAqwRMB

— Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) June 8, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

We say: After a man was caught Wednesday outside Justice Kavanaugh’s home plotting to kill him, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates flatly denied that former Press Secretary Jen Psaki encouraged protests near the jurists’ personal residences in response to the leak of a draft opinion on Roe v. Wade. Yet a transcript Bates himself posted shows Psaki clearly saying , “We certainly continue to encourage [protests] outside of judges’ homes, and that’s the president’s position.” Sure, she meant peaceful protests, but directing protesters to officials’ residences invites trouble, as the plan to kill Kavanaugh plainly shows.

— Compiled by The Post Editorial Board

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Nearly half of Democrat men under 50 approve of assassinating politicians

A new poll last week found that voters who identified as Democrats were more likely than voters who identified as Republicans to support political violence, including assassinating politicians they deem to be a threat. The poll, conducted by the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and published June 1, found...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Climate ‘fuhrer’ ripped for urging censorship of Biden critics

A demand from President Joe Biden’s climate czar that social media take down criticism of the administration’s energy policies has drawn an angry response from free speech environmental advocates who have eagerly ripped the green initiatives. Top officials from several outlets slammed Gina McCarthy, former President Barack Obama’s...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Bernie Sanders tells Democrats the GOP will 'march to victory' in November if they don't change, says they can't just say the 'other side is worse' and attacks Manchin and Sinema for giving party 'only 48 votes'

Bernie Sanders is pushing Democrats to go for broke in the November election and even suggested blaming fellow Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for the gridlock in Congress. 'You really can't win an election with a bumper sticker that says: 'Well, we can't do much, but the other side...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney is 28 POINTS behind her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman: 70% of Republican Rep's party's voters in Wyoming view her unfavorably as she faces an uphill battle to keep her seat

Another congressional term for Liz Cheney is looking less and less likely as Republicans in her home state of Wyoming continue to turn on her after she voted to impeach Donald Trump and joined the Democrat-led select committee probing the January 6 Capitol attack. Just 28 percent of Wyoming Republican...
WYOMING STATE
Fox News

Biden executive order defunds the police by another name

Between historic surges in violent crime, frequent calls to "defund the police," and a deluge of soft-on-crime policies emanating from the Democratic Party on a regular basis, President Joe Biden’s recent signing of an executive order that ostensibly advances "effective" policing and strengthens "public safety" likely came as a relief to many Americans.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Washington Post rescinds promotion to editor allegedly responsible for stealth edit in Taylor Lorenz report

The Washington Post revoked a job promotion offer to the editor allegedly responsible for stealth editing Taylor Lorenz's YouTubers report last week. The Post's in-house media critic Erik Wemple reported on a Thursday meeting of the features editors and the paper's top brass, including executive editor Sally Buzbee and managing editor Cameron Barr, to discuss concerns about deputy features editor David Malitz. He was previously outed as the one who included and then removed an erroneous statement from Lorenz's article without an editor's note, and how the incident reportedly "may cost" him a top position on the features team.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

New Supreme Court decision reminds us that only Congress makes the law

A government doesn’t just make rules. It must enforce them. This enforcement doesn’t pertain only to the government applying the law to private persons or groups. It includes providing ways a person can receive some vindication against the government itself when it does wrong. Otherwise, a government created to stop injustice might ignore the law and become tyrannical itself.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Natural gas falls prey to Biden's war on the energy grid

Improvements in the nation’s natural gas infrastructure are getting more difficult as President Joe Biden wages war against the United States’s energy grid . Regulatory burdens have plagued new pipelines and shale fracking operations under previous administrations, and Biden is intentionally making it worse. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

Stefanik introduces gun safety legislation offering Americans incentives, countering Dems' proposed mandates

EXCLUSIVE: House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik is introducing legislation aimed at promoting gun training and safety in the wake of several mass shootings across the United States. Stefanik is joined by Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., and Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., in introducing the "Firearm Proficiency and Training Act" Tuesday,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

AOC says we are ‘on the precipice of fascism’ and blasts Republicans for ‘running away’ from January 6 riots

Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez hit out at the GOP for “running away” from the 6 January violence and said America was “on the precipice of fascism” in an Instagram live on Thursday following the first public hearing of the Capitol riots. Ms Ocasio-Cortez told her followers that the behaviour that led to the Capitol riots continues to be “encouraged” and hit out at GOP leaders for “pretending” like the incident never happened.“Virtually nothing has changed,” the New York representative said. “That behavior continues to be encouraged. We are on the precipice of fascism. No law has been passed to prevent...
PROTESTS
Washington Examiner

Widespread power shortages are expected this summer, but Biden doesn't care

This summer, when you flip on a light, plug in your phone, or turn on the air conditioning, savor it. A recent report warns that two-thirds of the United States will be “at high or elevated risk of power outages” over the next few months. This sweeping vulnerability that could leave millions without power is not typical. Rather, it comes as President Joe Biden and radical Democrats ramp up their furious push to enact their disastrous Green New Deal agenda.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Atlantic

The Other Cause of January 6

John Eastman. Rudy Giuliani. Donald Trump himself. These people all bear some responsibility for the events of January 6, 2021. But there is another contributing factor—an institution, not a person—whose role is regularly overlooked, and that deserves a focus in the ongoing January 6 committee hearings: the Electoral College. The Electoral College isn’t responsible for President Trump’s efforts to remain in office despite his clear loss. But it was integral to Trump’s strategy, and it has everything to do with how close he came to success.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
