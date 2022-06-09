ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene High's Voss edges Wylie's Long for West Texas Junior Champions Tour victory

By Joey D. Richards, Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago

Jett Voss is brash and outspoken. He backs up his talk with a good golf game, though.

Voss, who will be a senior at Abilene High in the fall, beat Jett Long in a one-hole playoff to win the West Texas Junior Champions Tour one-day tournament Thursday at Maxwell Golf Course.

Voss and Long both shot 1-over-par 72 to edge Llano’s Juice Lange – the tour’s leader – by a shot. Abilene’s Aaron Anglin was fourth (78).

Voss shot par on the one-hole playoff at the par-3 No. 9 hole, while Long bogeyed the hole.

“It’s pretty good,” Voss said about the win. “I feel like I’m in the right place. I’m playing good.”

Long, who will be a senior at Wylie in the fall, also was happy with his round, especially after finishing 18th at the tour’s stop in Baird on Wednesday. He shot 22-over-par 92 at Shady Oaks Golf Course.

“Much improvement over the past few days,” Long said. “I hadn’t been playing too solid of golf, but a great day (today). Getting this placement doesn’t matter to me. It was pretty fun, and I had a nice day.”

The tournament might be a preview for Voss and Long when the high school season starts back up in the fall and spring.

AHS drops from Class 6A to compete with both Wylie and Cooper in District 4-5A starting next school year. It’s the first time AHS won’t be in the University Interscholastic League’s largest class in school history.

“I’m about to show him up again,” Voss said about playing Long in district. “I’m going to keep doing it to him.”

Not that it matters to Voss if it’s a high school or a junior event.

“I’m going to beat him no matter what the course is or the day,” Voss said. “I’m going to get that work in every day.”

It’s obvious Voss is a very competitive person.

“You saw it right there,” Voss said, referring to the one-hole playoff. “I got in his head before he even shot the ball.”

Long took a much more toned-down approach.

“It’s nice knowing I have another Jett around to play with,” Long said. “Some good competition.”

Brownwood’s River Jones won the girls ages 15-18 division with a 10-over-par 81. San Angelo’s Ryley Buckner was second (93), followed by Merkel’s Haylee Deen (94).

Abilene’s Trenton Foster shot 79 to edgt Abilene’s Luke Preston by a shot in the boys ages 13-14 division. Abilene’s Reece Templeton was third (83).

Colorado City’s Kaylynn Epperson was the only entry in the girls 13-14 division. Her 91 would have put her second in the 15-18 girls division.

The WTJC Tour’s next stop is Friday at Lone Cedar Country Club in Eastland.

Joey D. Richards covers Abilene high schools and colleges, Big Country schools and other local sports. Follow him at Twitter at ARN_Joey. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com.

WEST TEXAS JUNIOR CHAMPIONS TOUR

Final results from the West Texas Junior Champions Tour’s one-day tournament Thursday at Maxwell Golf Course.

BOYS

Ages 15-18 – 1. (tie) Jett Voss*, Abilene, 72; Jett Long, Abilene, 72; 3. Juice Lange, Llano, 73; 4. Aaron Anglin, Abilene, 78; 5. (tie) Swenson Benavides, Hamlin, 79; Francis Patanpatan, Hawley, 79; 7. (tie) Grant Drummond, Sidney, 80; Rhett Hammond, Jacksboro, 80; Chaz Rivera, Sweetwater, 80; 10. Branson King, Abilene, 81; 11. Karl Patanpatan, Hawley, 84; 12. (tie) Kolby Anderson, Abilene, 87; Reagan Carter, Snyder, 87; 14. (tie) Henry Proctor, Abilene, 88; Grady Vasquez IV, Haskell, 88; 16. Sully Templeton, Sweetwater, 89; 17. Gavin Hart, Tuscola, 94; 18. Jack Chatfield, Abilene, 110.

Ages 13-14 – 1. Trenton Forrester, Abilene, 79; 2. Luke Preston, Abilene, 80; 3. Reece Templeton, Abilene, 83; 4. James Gloyna, Abilene, 86; 5. Carson Groban, Abilene, 87; 6. (tie) Owen Orsak, Sterling City, 88; Landon Vaughan, Abilene, 88; 8. (tie) Devyn Collum, Abilene, 95; Matthew Gober, Haskell, 95; 10. (tie) Alfredo Gomez, Monahans, 96; Jayden Murray, Abilene, 96; 12. Colton Gober, Haskell, 98; 13. Grant Duwe, Abilene, 101; 14. Boston Knapp, Abilene, 107; 15. Ryson Wilson, Abilene, 121; 16. Briley Stringer, Abilene, 128.

Ages 10-12 – 1. (tie) Sheriff Jones, Brownwood, 44; Miles Orsak, Sterling City, 44; 3. Major Carter, Snyder, 45; 4. Nicholas Segovia, Hawley, 52; 5. Tom Clay, Jayton, 57; 6. Kemper Fly, San Angelo, 59.

GIRLS

Ages 15-18 – 1. River Jones, Brownwood, 81; 2. Ryley Buckner, San Angelo, 93; 3. Haylee Deen, Merkel, 94; 4. Shelbi Mann, Monahans, 99; 5. Brooklyn Knapp, Abilene, 102; 6. Isabel Gomez, Monahans, 113.

Ages 13-14 – 1. Kaylynn Epperson, Colorado City, 91.

Ages 10-12 – 1. Harper Epperson, Colorado City, 49; 2. Kayla Lovegreen, Abilene, 54; 3. Makayla Miller, San Angelo, 55; 4. Hadley Huffman, Abilene, 59.

COED

Ages 8-9 – 1. Aykin Salas, Abilene, 34; 2. (tie) Aspen Clawson, Tuscola, 40; Addie Quick, Tuscola, 40; 4. Carter Meyer, Abilene, 44.

Ages 6-7 – 1. Ayce Salas, Abilene, 38; 2. Mason Deveny, Abilene, 40; 3. Waylon Brown, Big Spring, 45.

Notes: Voss won a one-hole playoff with Long; Ages 10 and younger play only nine holes.

