ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Economic Development Commission looks at ways to improve economy

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z7GCA_0g6AbUMH00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Economic Development Commission is looking at ways to move the state’s economy forward.

The meeting on June 9 was the first to be held in person since the pandemic.

Arkansas sixth most dependent state on gun industry, study shows

The commission is made up of 16 members from across the state. Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston says Northwest Arkansas is a model for commissioners to look to.

“Whenever we sell Arkansas around the country and around the world, people are familiar with Northwest Arkansas because it’s done a great job promoting itself, promoting the region, and obviously the companies that are here, the people that are here and moving in really make this a special, unique place,” Preston said. “Not only in our state but really within our country.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
KTLO

4 area school districts among Arkansas summer learning programs to receive funding

The Arkansas Department of Education (ADE), partnering with Arkansas State University (ASU) and the Arkansas Out of School Network has awarded $1.8 million for summer and extended-year learning programs, including four area schools. Harrison Public Schools, Mountain View School District, Mammoth Spring School District and Melbourne School District have been...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Northwest Arkansas#Economic Development#Commerce#Nexstar Media Inc
talkbusiness.net

Republican Party of Arkansas announces staff hires

The Republican Party of Arkansas announced three new staff members. Amber Crawford will serve as Communications Director, Seth Mays will serve as Victory Director, and Gabrielle Harvey has joined as an Administrative Assistant. Mays’ role will coordinate campaign activities between local, state and federal candidates and the party. Crawford,...
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

NWA residents, cities feel impact of gas prices

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — People across Arkansas continue battling record high gas prices in different ways. Whether facing big or small setbacks, people are ready for prices to go down again. Karen Hightower is a resident of Northwest Arkansas. Hightower recently bought a Hyundai car to avoid spending high prices on her diesel truck. Hightower traveled […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Kicker 102.5

Smithsonian Museum Home to the Largest Diamond Found in Arkansas

The Smithsonian Museum in Washington D.C. is now the home of a rare Arkansas diamond that hasn't been seen since 1974 in the United States. The "Uncle Sam Diamond" is said to be the largest ever found in the U.S. was at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro. The diamond was discovered in 1924 in the park, according to Glen Worthington, the author of several books on diamonds in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy