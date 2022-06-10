ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.Korea's Yoon says labour conflicts should be handled by law and principle amid strike

SEOUL, June 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Friday labour conflicts should be handled by law and principle as thousands of truckers have been on a strike this week to protest the surge in fuel costs.

Yoon told reporters the government should maintain neutrality and that he was not sure if it was appropriate for authorities to get involved in labour conflicts too much.

Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

