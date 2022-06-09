ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

Family sues Meta over daughter’s depression, eating disorder

By Caitlyn Shelton
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLWcY_0g6Ab7O300

( NewsNation ) — * Warning: This story discusses suicide, self-harm and eating disorders. *

Stupid. Ugly. Fat. All words that can be found in an entry from the personal journal of a 12-year-old girl.

Alexis Spence wrote the words just four months after getting her first smartphone. The same words appear in a thought bubble next to a photo she drew of herself.

Her parents say Alexis went into a deep depression caused by Instagram. The Spence family claims the app fueled addictive behaviors in their preteen daughter, including an eating disorder, self-harm and thoughts of suicide when she was just 11 years old.

Now, they are taking that fight to court by suing Instagram’s parent company Meta with the Social Media Victims Law Center (SMVLC).

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, claims Meta is responsible for Spence’s addiction to Instagram and that Meta knowingly targets preteen users with an addictive app featuring algorithms that lead users to harmful content.

Man accused of faking own death faces extradition hearing

“Meta has consistently and knowingly placed its own profit over the health and welfare of its teen and underage users,” said Matthew P. Bergman, founding attorney of SMVLC. “These documents, including some that have not been previously disclosed to the public, show that Meta’s senior leadership knew that Instagram harms kids but consciously and callously chose profits over human life.”

“The social media giant spent millions of dollars researching and developing product features to attract and retain a steady stream of pre-teen users despite warnings from Meta employees that its products were addictive and harmful to its users,” he added.

According to the SMVLC, Spence opened her first Instagram account without her parents’ consent when she was 11. Before accessing Instagram, her family says, she was a happy child who enjoyed reading, writing and helping people. She loved animals and was active in singing competitions and theater.

Almost immediately after opening the app, Spence says she was directed to pages showing self-harm, anorexia and negative body images. She managed to disguise her Instagram from her parents by using a calculator icon to hide her social media accounts and using various devices.

Maryville pizza shop 2 points away from failing health inspection

“She learned how to deceive her own family,” Spence’s mother said on “NewsNation Prime.” “Instagram infiltrated our home and destroyed our family structure […] We started losing our daughter.”

The Social Media Victims Law Center says that as a result of what Spence had seen on Instagram, she had to seek professional help in the form of counseling, inpatient programs, outpatient programs, eating disorder programs, and she may require help from a service dog for the rest of her life.

“They [Meta] have the means to stop it, but that would ruin their engagement and in turn lower their profit and they don’t want to hurt their money,” Spence, now 19, told the program.

The lawsuit references the Facebook Papers , research that looked at Instagram’s impact on teenage girls when it comes to thoughts of suicide and eating disorders.

Resources:

-Anyone experiencing thoughts of self-harm or suicide is urged to call 911.

-National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255.

-Crisis Text Line: Text TALK to 741-741 to text with a counselor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Couple claims they leased Knoxville home, homeowner doesn’t know them

A judge has ordered an East Tennessee couple to leave a home after the home's owner claimed they were trespassing. The couple says they had paid a month's rent, a deposit and signed a contract. However, the owner of the home says he doesn't know the couple. The judge hearing the arguments said it is one of the most unusual cases he's ever heard.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maryville, TN
Society
City
Maryville, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Health
Maryville, TN
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Eating Disorders#The U S District Court
WATE

Grill fire quickly put out in North Knox County

At 3:10 Sunday after, Rural Metro responded to a fire on Country Brook Lane in North Knox County. Crews found a grill fire covering the back-covered porch. A Rural Metro spokesperson said the fire was quickly put out and the propane tank was removed.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
WATE

Tennessee Gun Debate

Over the weekend US senators passed a bi-partisan gun control plan following the recent mass shootings in America. While some say it's a step in the right direction, others are pushing for more action on the local level.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Judge pushes Megan Boswell’s trial back to Feb. 6, 2023

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County judge on Monday pushed back the trial for a woman accused of killing her toddler and lying to investigators. Megan Boswell appeared in Sullivan County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m., where her legal counsel, Brad Sproles, requested that the trial get pushed back to February as fingerprints have been found on a “crucial” piece of evidence.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATE

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy