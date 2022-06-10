ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

In fourth day of murder trial attorneys question truthfulness of witnesses

By JOHNATHAN HOGAN jhogan@postregister.com
Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bonneville County Prosecutor’s office rested its case Thursday afternoon after four days of testimony in the murder trial of Marshall Hendricks for shooting Rory Neddo. Much of the fourth day of the trial was spent by both the prosecution and defense working to establish the reliability of witnesses who supported...

www.postregister.com

Post Register

Opinion: The gang that couldn’t shoot straight

Carrie: The Bonneville County Republican Central Committee took a real beating in the May 17 Republican Primary elections in Bonneville County. Jerry: I’ll say. Did you know they mailed postcards to every registered Republican in Bonneville County endorsing 13 of their right wing pals in contested races? And they lost nine of those races.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Uebelhack, Lisa

Lisa Maria Uebelhack, 62, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 2, 2022, at her daughter's home in Nashville, Tennesee. Lisa was born August 13, 1959, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Robert Orville Flood and Doris Elizabeth Holm Flood. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. On August 7, 1978, she married Michael "Mike" Uebelhack in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Lisa and Michael made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they raised their family. Lisa was a lifetime member of Eastern Star with the Masonic family. She was very creative and enjoyed calligraphy and had a degree in interior design. Lisa loved music! Growing up she danced in ballet for 18 years, and continued to try to get everyone to dance with her any chance she had. She loved plants and spending her time gardening. She loved cooking and owned two restaurants, Caffe Ambrosia with her husband Mike, and the Bistro Off Broadway. Lisa is survived by her loving husband, Michael "Mike" Uebelhack of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters, Jaime Leigh Uebelhack of Idaho Falls, ID, Tara Elizabeth (Tony) Chabis of Idaho Falls, ID, and Hannah Rose Uebelhack of Nashville, TN; brother, Tim (Sandy) Flood of Foster City, CA; grandchildren, Alexander Lindberg, Morgan Moran, Jaaron Green, Ember Chabis, and bonus grandchild, Tasha Whitfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, and step-father, Harold Holm. Everyone who knew Lisa loved her fun-loving and effervescent spirit. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm Street, with Pastor Phil Hagen officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. A reception will follow at Mike and Lisa's home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lisa 8/13/1959 - 6/2/2022Maria Uebelhack.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Simmons, Larry

Larry Wilk Simmons, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 9, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family. Larry was born February 21, 1934, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Daniel Simmons and Ethel Isabell Phillips Simmons. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School. On February 21, 1954, he married Nancy Nielson in the Idaho Falls Temple. Larry and Nancy made their home in Idaho Falls where Larry worked as a farmer. He and Nancy were later divorced. Larry was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Cottonwood Ward. Dad was a High Priest and currently served in the library. He loved Heavenly Father, his Savior, and the gospel of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served faithfully all of his life and was a great example to his family. Dad proudly served his country in the Army after World War II in Germany and was a patriot through and through. He was also a proud member of the John Birch Society. He enjoyed going to his cabin and working the land. He also enjoyed horses, cows, and all animals. He loved to tinker, but most of all, he loved having all of his family together. Larry is survived by his children, David (Vicki) Simmons of Lehi, UT, Steve Simmons of Idaho Falls, Jeffery Simmons of Logan, UT, Paul (Colleen) Simmons of Idaho Falls, James Simmons of Malad, ID, Julie (David) Kroon of Rigby, ID, Michael Simmons of Idaho Falls, and Lori (Jared) Thompson of Rexburg, ID; brothers, Dick (Kami) Wilkinson and Dee (Elaine) Simmons, both of Idaho Falls; 21 grandchildren and many great grandchildren whom Larry adored. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Ethel Simmons; sister, Patrice Simmons; and brother, Buzz Wilkinson. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Ucon Cemetery, 3960 East 105th North, with Bishop Matt Porter of the Ucon Cottonwood Ward officiating. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Larry 2/21/1934 - 6/9/2022Wilk Simmons.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Seward, Steve

Steven Charles Seward, 77, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 6, 2022, at Briarwood Assisted Living. Steve was born January 28, 1945, in Idaho Falls, ID, to Frank Vandell Seward and Evalena Fern Reynwald Seward. He grew up in Idaho Falls and attended Templeview Elementary and Central High School. He married LaDawna Culver and they later divorced. Steve moved to Seattle, Washington, where he worked for Bainbridge Container. He moved back to Idaho Falls after retiring. He enjoyed fishing, panning for gold, collecting old die cast model cars. Steve is survived by his son, Morgan Seward of Powell, WY; son, Brady (Kim) Seward of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Shanell (Ron) Ferguson of Powell, WY; daughter, Brooke (CJ) Payan of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Juanita Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Mickey (Nina) Seward of Idaho Falls, ID; 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Evalena Seward; sister, Gayle Jensen; and brothers, Jay and Keith Seward. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Steve 1/28/1945 - 6/6/2022Seward.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

The controversy over an allegation that a Salt Lake City-based automobile touring bureau was diverting Yellowstone-bound tourists away from Pocatello and Idaho Falls continued this week with a June 13 meeting in Idaho Falls. “As one means of offsetting this alleged discrimination, it was decided to erect a large sign board at Brigham, Utah, and Yellowstone Park, being a log of the Utah-Idaho Yellowstone highway, calling attention to the fact that much of it is paved and giving other information of value to tourists,” the Ogden-Standard Examiner reported. “The surroundings of the sign boards are to be made attractive with drinking fountains, water for radiators and probably parking places.” A resolution was also adopted and sent to the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce, “asking that body to investigate reports that tourists are being routed out of Salt Lake in such a manner as to divert the traffic from the upper Snake River Valley in Idaho.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Peterson, Irene

Anita Irene Graham Peterson, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by all of her children, Sunday, June 5, 2022. She was under the care of Brio Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Cottonwood Ward, 2200 Stafford Drive, Idaho Falls. A visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Services will be live-streamed via Facebook at facebook.com/coltrinmortuary.com. Full obituary can be viewed at and online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Irene 7/29/1932 - 6/5/2022Peterson.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

King, Robert

Robert "Bobby" Clarence King, 84, of Shelley, passed away on June 4, 2022, at his home. Bobby was born June 28, 1937, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Clarence and Vertie King. He grew up in Fort Worth and attended schools in the area before graduating from Polytechnic High School in 1955. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served on the U.S.S. Wasp for two years, traveled across the world, and was honorably discharged. Bobby married the love of his life, Robbie Burns, in 1963 and settled down in Fort Worth. A father of three, he coached youth football and youth hockey. He also loved to host pool parties with family and friends in his free time. In the early 1960s, he went to work for the railroad. In 1996, he retired from Union Pacific in Fort Worth after thirty years as a truck driver and proud member of the Teamsters Union. He and Robbie then moved to Shelley, where he was a full-time babysitter for his grandson, Blake, for six years. Bobby loved western movies, the Dallas Cowboys, and gambling. In his early years, you could find him in a pot game at an area bowling alley or studying a horse racing form. During retirement, Bobby was a frequent visitor at Fort Hall Bingo, where he was known for his friendly smile and contagious laugh. Survivors include his children Rob King, Cobi King, and RoLena "Christy" King, and five grandchildren: Kendrick King, Trey King, Blake Dewveall, Preston King and Adyson King. He was preceded in death by his wife, Robbie, and his parents. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery, (793 East 1200 North) with Military Rites. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Robert 6/28/1937 - "Bobby" 6/4/2022King.
SHELLEY, ID
Post Register

Stewart, Arden

Arden Roy Stewart passed away peacefully on Thursday June 9, 2022, surrounded by family. Arden was born in Teton, Idaho on October 27, 1936, to Samuel Laroy Stewart and to Alice Delila Curr Stewart. Arden attended school in Moody, Teton, and St Anthony and later Ricks College. Arden joined the National Guard and did his basic training at Fort Ord California. When he returned from basic training, he went on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to New Zealand on the North Island. Prior to his mission he met Maureen Erikson, and this was the start of an on and off again courtship, and they later married in March of 1962. They moved to Teton and Arden started his farming career with his father at this time. Arden was a faithful member of the church and served in many callings over the years one of which was the Bishop of the Teton ward, he also served as the high priests' instructor for several years this was a calling that he dearly loved because he said that he learned so much for himself. Arden and Maureen raised three children during this time on earth and over the years he enjoyed the time that he spent with his grandkids. Arden was an avid sportsman and could be found fishing or hunting during any of his free time. In his later years fishing became more important than hunting and he loved to fish the Teton as much as he could. He is survived by his three children Erik (Bobbi) Stewart, Len (Angela) Stewart and Karen (Wyatt) Rose. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and seven Great Grand Kids. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maureen Erikson Stewart, his parents, his two sisters, and a grandson. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, at the Teton LDS Chapel. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Arden 10/27/1936 - 6/9/2022Stewart.
TETON, ID
Post Register

Opinion: Welcome back to local transit system

The recent return of a public transit system is good news for a rapidly growing community such as Idaho Falls. The launch of the Greater Idaho Falls Transit (GIFT) On-Demand point-to-point rideshare microtransit service June 3 should prove to be a welcome addition. For those who need to use the system, it can’t get much easier and its flexibility is a definite plus.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

About 20 train cars derail along Pocatello railway

POCATELLO — For the second time in about a week, numerous train cars derailed in Pocatello. Union Pacific officials say a westbound train derailed around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the railroad’s rail yard in Pocatello near 2929 South 2nd Avenue. Robynn Tysver, a spokesperson for Union Pacific, said...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Chukars rally falls short in Colorado Springs

Idaho Falls fell 9-5 to the Rocky Mountain Vibes Wednesday after trimming a seven-run lead the Vibes built in the first two innings. Six of Rocky Mountain's run came in the second inning including a three-run double from Dominique Hernandez. The Chukars scored at least one run in the each of the next four innings but could never muster the scoring explosion they needed to come back.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Big middle innings power Chukars past Vibes in high-scoring affair

After giving the Vibes only their second win on Friday, Idaho Falls (12-4) bounced back with an entertaining 25-17 win over the Vibes Saturday. The Chukars trailed 9-8 after three innings then 2 RBI hits from Matt Feinstein, Steve Barmakian and a handful of other runs gave the Chukars an eight-run fourth inning. Nine runs in the sixth and seventh gave the Chukars a commanding lede.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Arts & music briefly

The Sippin’ Safari concert series continues 5:30 p.m. today at the Idaho Falls Zoo, 2725 Carnival Way. The event features live music from local bands, as well as food and drinks. Those planning on drinking alcohol must check-in at the ID table for a wristband. Kids aged 2 and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: All-Area Girls Track Team

Hancock scored 36 points for 5A third-place Rigby at state, winning the 100 (personal best 12.03), long jump (personal best, school record and District 6 all-time best 18-4.5), the 200 (personal best, District 6 all-time best and school record 24.85), and was part of a third-place 4x100 which ran a school record 49.27. She is one of two District 6 girls on record to break 25 seconds for the 200, won all but one meet this season in long jump, all but one meet in the 200 and all but two meets in the 100.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

