Spartanburg County, SC

Teenager arrested in Upstate murder case

By Rob Jones
 3 days ago

A teenager is in custody in following a murder in the Upstate, earlier this week. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting late Wednesday night on Wild Cherry Circle and Hwy. 357 in Lyman.

Deputies arrived and found the victim in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital. Witnesses identified a teenage suspect who was arrested Thursday in Greenville County.

The juvenile is being charged as an adult, so the Sheriff's Office identified him as 17 year old, Caleb Emmanuel Pietras of Greer. He's charged with Murder and Weapons Violations. Investigators believe a domestic dispute was the preliminary motive in the murder."

