Silver Alert issued for man with medical condition last seen in Phoenix

06.09.2022 | 11:00 PM | PHOENIX – An AZDPS trooper patrolling the area near I-17 and Glendale Avenue discovered a strong LoJack signal around 11:00 PM Thursday night. The trooper called for additional DPS units as well as Phoenix Police to respond to the area to assist in the search for the vehicle. Troopers located the vehicle, occupied by a male driver and female passenger, near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road and observed it pull into a strip mall parking lot. Multiple DPS and Phoenix Police units surrounded the vehicle and initiated a high risk traffic stop. The driver was ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint and taken into custody without incident, the passenger was removed from the vehicle and detained. The vehicle has been confirmed to be stolen out of Phoenix by PPD.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO