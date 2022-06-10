ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukee, IA

Iowa Basketball Visits on Tap for Pryce Sandfort

By Rob Howe
Inside The Hawkeyes
Inside The Hawkeyes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZBmEQ_0g6AZ5cL00

Hawkeyes Heavily Involved with Waukee Northwest Sharp-Shooter

The Iowa Basketball coaches are impressing the state's top prep player in the 2023 recruiting class. They're also receiving some help from the inside.

Waukee (IA) Northwest High sharp-shooter Pryce Sandfort is the younger brother of Payton Sandfort, a sophomore with the Hawkeyes. He's the little bird chirping in the ear of his younger sibling.

"Payton is always throwing some jabs in there, for sure," Pryce says with a chuckle. "Whenever we talk as a family about my latest recruiting stuff, he always says something like "doesn't matter, you're going to Iowa."

"He has sort of picked it up a little bit, too. He used to not say much, but lately he's been pressuring me a little bit with it."

It's good-natured encouragement from older to younger brother. Payton would love to team up again with Pryce, but he also knows his sibling needs to find the best fit for him.

This summer could go a long way in helping Pryce figure that out. He'll unofficially visit Iowa this month before officially visiting the Hawkeyes at the end of July. He plans on being in town for the Iowa-Iowa State football game on Sept. 10 at Kinnick Stadium.

"Iowa has been very involved the past month or two," Pryce said.

The younger Sandfort (6-7, 175) visited Iowa in the fall. The Hawkeyes offered during the visit.

While they rank among the favorites for his commitment, there's competition.

"I'm going to have an official to Nebraska in the fall and maybe to Drake in the next month or so. I'm talking to Clemson about a possible one as well," he said.

Nebraska offered a scholarship in April. Washington State did the same in January. Drake jumped in last summer.

Pryce Sandfort averaged 26.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals as a junior last season. He shot 52.6 percent from the floor, including 40.5 on threes, and 89.2 from the foul line.

"I really like the (Iowa) coaching staff and playing style, along with the type of guys they bring in. They bring in high-character guys that know how to play," Pryce said.

Assistant Sherman Dillard has been leading Iowa's recruitment of Sandfort. Head coach Fran McCaffery has become more involved of late.

"In the past month, I've been talking to Fran about every week on the phone," Pryce said. "It's been great. He's always telling me how much he wants me there and how well I fit in with them."

Rivals ranks Sandfort as a four-star prospect and the No. 108 overall recruit in the country for '23. 247Sports tabs him as a three-star, No. 138 overall and No. 1 in Iowa for the cycle.

Comments / 0

Related
widerightnattylite.com

Juco Transfer Oluwafunto Akinshilo Commits To Iowa State

After committing to Boise State on April 8th, Oluwafunto Akinshilo flipped his commitment to Iowa State. The Cyclones offered Akinshilo on May 30th and were able to steal him from the Broncos. Hailing from El Camino College in Lawndale, California, the JUCO transfer is listed at 6’5 and 310 pounds....
LAWNDALE, CA
cyclonefanatic.com

Iowa State adds former Kansas QB as walk-on

Iowa State has added an unlikely piece to its 2022-23 men’s basketball roster. Conrad Hawley announced on Saturday he’s committed to joining Iowa State’s program this season. He is joining the program as a walk-on, sources confirmed to Cyclone Fanatic. The thing that makes the Hawley addition...
IOWA STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jesse Miller impresses at ISU prospect camp

Greene County High School senior-to-be Jesse Miller impressed at Iowa State University’s football prospect camp in Ames last week. The Des Moines Register named Miller one of the seven top prospects to watch from the two days of camp at ISU. For the Rams, Miller is a tight end/defensive end, and he’s projected at TE in college.
AMES, IA
kniakrls.com

Leach Ends Reign as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen

A 2022 Pella High School graduate has wrapped up her year-long reign as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen. Maggie Leach has served the Miss America organization as Iowa’s representative after she first crowned last summer. Leach was involved in several activities at Pella High School, including speech and drama, show choir, cheerleading, and golf, and as a middle school student, brought her non-profit Operation Share the Load to the community, donating laundry supplies and holding fundraising drives for quarters to give to those in need. Maggie will attend the University of Alabama this fall with a focus on broadcast journalism and will also compete on the school’s speech forensics team. Hear more from Leach about the past year as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Waukee, IA
Basketball
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Waukee, IA
Local
Iowa Basketball
State
Nebraska State
Waukee, IA
Sports
heartlandcollegesports.com

Former Kansas QB Conrad Hawley Commits to Iowa State for Basketball

After not appearing in a game for Kansas football program, Conrad Hawley entered the transfer portal back in December after just one season. Hawley has now decided to switch over to the hardwood and is headed to Ames, Iowa to play basketball for Iowa State. This comes at quite the...
AMES, IA
qctoday.com

Bailey Hodson of Berwick, Iowa, named Miss Iowa 2022

Miss Iowa 2022 is Bailey Hodson of Berwick, Iowa. Hodson was crowned Saturday night to culminate two days of competition at Davenport’s Adler Theatre. Hodson, Miss Metro, 24, is the daughter of Emily Hodson and the late Dave Hodson. She will represent Iowa in the Miss America Pageant in...
BERWICK, IA
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Jet Dragster does 360, tags wall at Eddyville

Team Game Exchange Jet Dragsters had a rare experience last Friday. These Jet Dragsters are supposed to go straight down the groove of any dragstrip. However, at Eddyville Raceway Park in Oskaloosa, Iowa, Team Game Exchange experienced a 360 before tagging the wall. “I’m chucking along down the race track...
OSKALOOSA, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherman Dillard
Person
Fran Mccaffery
Person
Drake
Western Iowa Today

Protest Marches Held In Iowa Cities

(Ames, IA) — Ames is one of a half-dozen Iowa cities where protest marches will be held through Saturday. The effort started earlier today (Friday) in Des Moines by the group March for Our Lives Iowa. Members are protesting gun-related legislation. One of the group’s leaders says they’re trying to generate opposition to a pro-gun constitutional amendment that will appear on the November ballot. The protesters say the amendment would make gun violence prevention efforts essentially impossible. Saturday marches will be held in Ames, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Iowa City, and Storm Lake.
AMES, IA
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds hopes to alleviate Iowa’s teacher shortage with $45 million apprenticeship program

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Schools across Iowa are facing an unprecedented shortage of teachers, KCCI reported. Now, the state is turning to high school students to help. This week, Gov. Kim Reynolds unveiled a new apprenticeship she says will help create 500 new paraeducators and 500 new teachers. The $45 million investment will create programs in 19 Iowa school districts, including Des Moines, Johnston and Waukee.
DES MOINES, IA
97X

Des Moines-Owned Racehorse Wins Belmont Stakes

An Iowa-owned racehorse has won the Belmont Stakes. The horse's name is Mo Donegal. The stallion represented Donegal Racing, which was founded in 2008 in Des Moines by Jerry and Linda Crawford. He was a favorite to win the Belmont Stakes at 5-2 odds. The race on Saturday afternoon was a mile and a half race and yielded a field of eight horses. He ran in the middle of the pack for most of the race then a strong push towards the end put him in the lead to finish first.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Extreme heat expected next week in central Iowa

DES MOINES, IOWA — Next week’s forecast calls for temperatures in the upper 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with heat indices topping 100 degrees each day. With that in mind, metro communities are already warning residents to be prepared. Polk County Emergency Management on Friday released a reminder to residents about how to stay aware […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#Iowa State Football#Iowa Basketball Visits#Tap For Pryce Sandfort#Hawkeyes Heavily
KCCI.com

Mystery of the missing dinosaur in Des Moines has been solved

DES MOINES, Iowa — TheJurassic mystery in Beaverdale is solved. Turns out it was an honest mistake." KCCI first told you about this missing Triceratops earlier this week. The owner said someone stole the dino in the evening. It was popular with families and kids in the Beaverdale neighborhood.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

400 Jobs Canceled As Eastern Iowa Processor Stops Expansion

A major meat processor in Eastern Iowa has stopped its latest expansion that was set to bring hundreds of jobs to the area. Back in March, Iowa Premium announced its plans to replace its current factory in Tama with a bigger one. This new facility would hire 400 more employees, bringing its total employment to 1,200 people. This new facility would also double the Iowa Premium’s production capacity.
TAMA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
kolomkobir.com

A Day Away: Discover Johnson County’s Oasis at FW Kent Park

Oxford – Sometimes, in your quest to find a great place to spend a day away, you need look no further than your backyard. Sunsets dance through autumn foliage that surrounds a pond at FW Kent Park west of Tiffin on November 6, 2021. The huge county park offers opportunities for recreation, education, and exploration year-round through the lake, hiking trails, campgrounds, and a conservation education center. (Diana Nolin/The Gazette)
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State Patrol: Motorcyclist killed in Dallas County crash

VAN METER, Iowa — A fatal crash occurred at 3 p.m. just southeast of Van Meter, Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says 16-year-old Judah Noble was westbound on 360th Street when he crossed the center line and hit a motorcycle. The man on the motorcycle, 39-year-old Jared Eklund, died.
VAN METER, IA
KCCI.com

Humidity sticking around Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. It’s been a hot and humid afternoon and storms are beginning to fire across Eastern NE and Western IA. A tornado watch has been posted for SW and W Iowa until 10p tonight. Strong to severe storms are possible with hail and wind the big threats, but obviously a tornado can’t be ruled out.
Inside The Hawkeyes

Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa City, IA
708
Followers
599
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on University of Iowa athletics

 https://www.si.com/collge/iowa

Comments / 0

Community Policy