Public forums set on disadvantaged Kentucky business enterprise goals

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is holding virtual public forums in the next few days to explain proposed Disadvantaged Business Enterprise goals.

The cabinet said the goals are intended to make sure certified businesses are able to compete fairly for federally funded transportation projects.

The cabinet’s Office for Civil Rights and Small Business Development will host the forums, being held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Each forum lasts an hour. Participants must register by emailing Melvin.Bynes2@ky.gov or calling (502) 782-4816.

