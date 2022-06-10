ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Public forums set on disadvantaged Kentucky business enterprise goals

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is holding virtual public forums in the next few days to explain proposed Disadvantaged Business Enterprise goals.

The cabinet said the goals are intended to make sure certified businesses are able to compete fairly for federally funded transportation projects.

The cabinet’s Office for Civil Rights and Small Business Development will host the forums, being held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Each forum lasts an hour. Participants must register by emailing Melvin.Bynes2@ky.gov or calling (502) 782-4816.

KISS 106

One of the Scariest Bridges in the U.S. is in Kentucky

As I was doing research on another article about an amazing Kentucky fact, I came across a YouTube video of a bridge in the Bluegrass state that some people are scared to cross. The Brookport Bridge location and dimensions. The bridge is almost 100 years old and connects Paducah, KY...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#College Of Social Work#Fayette County Schools#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 56 News
