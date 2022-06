JOHNSTON — Deidre DeJear, the Democratic Party’s nominee for governor, says Iowa should have a law raising the minimum wage for purchasing an AR-15 style rifle. “When we look at 18 year olds and 19 years olds and the rate in which they are using assault rifles in mass shootings, let’s make a requirement there that you’ve got to be at least 21 to purchase,” DeJear said late this morning. “Seven other states have done that.”

IOWA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO